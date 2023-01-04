Video: चंद्रबाबू नायडू के स्वागत के लिए जुटे कार्यकर्ताओं पर पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज, TDP महिला मंडल अध्यक्ष घायल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले में तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) प्रमुख एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू का स्वागत करने के लिए पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता इकट्ठा हुए थे। तभी पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। घटना के दौरान पार्टी की महिला मंडल अध्यक्ष भी घायल हो गईं। उनकी हालत गंभी बताई जा रही है।
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Police lathi-charged on TDP workers who gathered to welcome TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in Chittoor district. During the incident Mandal party woman president was also injured, condition critical. pic.twitter.com/xcOsMlaiFn— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023
