आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने टीडीपी नेता अशोक गजपति राजू को तीन मंदिरों के अध्यक्ष पद से हटाया

Andhra Pradesh: State govt removes TDP leader & former Union Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju from the position of Chairman of three temples, including Lord Ram temple at Ramateertham.
A govt memo states that Ashok Gajapati Raju has failed in discharging his legitimate duties pic.twitter.com/3NQOitfRm4— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021
