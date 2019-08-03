शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Andhra Pradesh: fire broke out at a biscuit factory in Krishna district

आंध्र प्रदेश: कृष्णा जिले में बिस्किट फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की कई गाड़िया मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 10:02 AM IST
fire in biscuit factory
fire in biscuit factory - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के कृष्णा जिले के कांकीपाडु में स्थित एक बिस्किट फैक्ट्री में आज सुबह आग लग गई। आग को बुझाने के लिए मौके पर दमकल विभाग की कई गाड़ियां पहुंची है। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। फैक्ट्री में फंसे मजदूरों को बाहर निकाला जा रहा है।
विज्ञापन
अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है... 
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Jammu

सीमा पर तैनात लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल धोनी की वो बातें जानिए जो शायद ही आपने कभी सुनी हों

2 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथ से लंगर वाले जाने लगे वाप
Jammu

कश्मीर में एडवाइजरी जारी होने के अमरनाथ से लंगर वाले जाने लगे वापस, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा मंजर

3 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पर्यटकों और अमरनाथ यात्रियों को जल्द से जल्द घाटी छोड़ने की सलाह

2 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मौत के सदमे से बाहर नहीं आईं संजय दत्त की बेटी, फिर फोटो शेयर कर उड़ेला दर्द

2 अगस्त 2019

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ त्रिशाला दत्त
ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ त्रिशाला दत्त
ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ त्रिशाला दत्त
त्रिशाला दत्त का पोस्ट
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मौत के सदमे से बाहर नहीं आईं संजय दत्त की बेटी, फिर फोटो शेयर कर उड़ेला दर्द

2 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव कांड
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पीड़िता की कार को टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक बांदा से आया था, सीबीआई के हाथ लगा ये सुराग

3 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

ये रहे वो पांच सबूत जो बताते हैं कि विराट और रोहित शर्मा में पड़ गई है फूट

2 अगस्त 2019

विराट रोहित
विराट कोहली-रोहित शर्मा
Sanjay Bangar- Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli
virat-anushka, rohit
Cricket News

ये रहे वो पांच सबूत जो बताते हैं कि विराट और रोहित शर्मा में पड़ गई है फूट

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
fire in andra pradesh fire in biscuit factory fire in krishna district fire in kankipadu factory krishna district biscuit factory आंध्र प्रदेश
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक पीड़िता को चेक देते ससुर
Gorakhpur

सऊदी अरब से फोन पर दे दिया तीन तलाक, ससुर ने चेक थमा किया रिश्ता खत्म होने का एलान

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ लिखा आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, हाईकोर्ट का जमानत देने से इनकार

3 अगस्त 2019

लिफ्ट में फंसे बच्चे
Delhi NCR

सीसीटीवी फुटेज से सामने आई दो बच्चों की शैतानी, लिफ्ट में मारी किक और खुद फंस गए

3 अगस्त 2019

Supreme Court Comment on Unnao case
Delhi NCR

देश में जो हो रहा है परेशान करने वाला है, उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
malaika arora
Bollywood

करण की पार्टी पर सवाल उठाकर ट्रोल हुए विधायक बोले-'सितारों के पाखंड का पर्दाफाश जरूर करूंगा'

2 अगस्त 2019

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: सात हजार ऑपरेशन टले, 80 हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों को नहीं मिला इलाज

2 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol with Son Karan
Bollywood

400 फीट ऊपर से बेटे को गिरता देख सनी देओल की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

14 हजार फीट ऊपर भारतीयों सैनिकों के बीच पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, पहली बार बनाकर खिलाई रोटी

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Rape Victim
India News

जन्मदिन के दिन 19 साल की लड़की के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

लड़की के साथ सात जुलाई को चार लोगों ने सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया। उस समय वह अपने जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाकर दोस्त के घर से अपने घर वापस जा रही थी।

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दोबारा नियंत्रण रेखा के पास पहुंचे आतंकवादी, इमरान-ट्रंप की मुलाकात से पहले चले गए थे दूर

3 अगस्त 2019

Mumbai Rain
India News

जल प्रलय ने थामी मुंबई की रफ्तार, भूस्खलन से मुंबई-गोवा हाईवे भी बंद

3 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनिंग के लिए पहुंचे भाजपा सांसद
India News

भाजपा ने सांसदों के लिए लगाया 'अभ्यास वर्ग', प्रधानमंत्री मोदी भी पहुंचे

3 अगस्त 2019

बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात: परिवार का दावा, मुस्लिम युवकों ने नहीं बोला जय श्रीराम तो कर दी पिटाई

3 अगस्त 2019

महिला को पति ने वाट्सऐप पर दिया तीन तलाक
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पति ने वाट्सऐप पर दिया तीन तलाक, महिला ने दर्ज करवाया केस

3 अगस्त 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश में श्रमिकों का न्यूनतम वेतन समान होगा, कानून को संसद की हरी झंडी

3 अगस्त 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

3 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

कुलदीप सेंगर की जेल के बाहर का VIDEO वायरल, जेलकर्मी को रिश्वत देते दिखा युवक

सीतापुर जेल के बाहर का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। जिसमें पुलिसकर्मी रिश्वत लेता दिख रहा है। इसी जेल में उन्नाव रेप केस का आरोपी कुलदीप सेंगर बंद है।

2 अगस्त 2019

यूएपीए 3:08

राज्यसभा में UAPA संशोधन बिल पर कांग्रेस बीजेपी आमने-सामने, जानिए UAPA बिल की खास बातें

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:35

क्यों लता मंगेशकर से हो रही इस गरीब महिला की तुलना

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

देखिए, कितनी ऊंची इमारत का निर्माण कर सकता है इंसान

2 अगस्त 2019

वरुण धवन 1:09

स्ट्रीट डांसर की शूटिंग खत्म कर पापा के दफ्तर के बाहर नजर आए वरुण, जल्द शुरू होगी कुली नंबर 1

2 अगस्त 2019

Related

akbaruddin owaisi
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

2 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह
India News

यूएपीए बिल: दिग्विजय के सवाल पर शाह का जवाब, कुछ करोगे नहीं तो कुछ नहीं होगा

2 अगस्त 2019

जुलाई रहा सबसे गर्म महीना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब तक का सबसे गर्म महीना रहा जुलाई, असमान बारिश ने खेती को किया प्रभावित

3 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक बिल
India News

तीन तलाक पर नए कानून को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती, बिल को बताया असंवैधानिक

2 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

उन्नाव कांड: लखनऊ में ही चलेगा पीड़िता का इलाज, रायबरेली से तिहाड़ जेल आएंगे चाचा

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चुनौती बड़ी है, क्या लंबे समय के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर जा रहे हैं सुरक्षा बल?

2 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited