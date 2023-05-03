Video: पत्थर से भरे ट्रक का 70 टन वजन नहीं सह सका बहुदा नदी पर बना पुल, दोनों तरफ से धंसा, देखें

आंध्र प्रदेश के एक पुराने पुल के गिरने की खबर सामने आ रही है। बताया जा रहा कि जिस समय यह हादसा हुआ उस वक्त इस पुल पर एक 70 टन के वजन से भरा वाहन गुजर रहा था।

श्रीकाकुलम जिले में इच्छापुरम के पास बाहुदा नदी पर बना पुराना पुल गिरने से लोग सन्न रह गए। लोगों ने बताया 70 टन के वजन से भरा एक वाहन गुजर रहा था, तभी अचानक से यह पुल गिर गया। हालांकि, घटना में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है।

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: An old bridge built over the Bahuda River near Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district collapsed when a stone lorry weighing 70 tons was passing from there. There was no loss of life in the bridge collapse incident, traffic is disrupted. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ad2WNFeQKG