Home ›   India News ›   Andhra Pradesh: a 17-year-old boy arrested for allegedly raping a 4 year girl

आंध्र प्रदेश: साढ़े चार साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, युवक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 10:46 PM IST
rape
rape
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में साढ़े चार साल की लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म की वारदात सामने आई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक कृष्णा जिले के कोंडुरु मंडल में एक साढ़े चार साल की लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में एक 17 वर्षीय युवक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने भारतीय दंड संहिता अधिनियम 376 (2) और पीओसीएसओ अधिनियम की धारा 3 और 4 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।
andhra pradesh arrested alleged rape
