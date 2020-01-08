आंध्र प्रदेश: साढ़े चार साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, युवक गिरफ्तार

Andhra Pradesh: According to police, a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping a four and a half year-old girl in G. Konduru mandal of Krishna district on January 6. Case filed under section 376(2) of Indian Penal Code and sections 3& 4 of POCSO Act.— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
मुंबई के वीर सावरकर स्मारक पर भाजपा की ओर से विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस प्रदर्शन में कई फिल्मी हस्तियां भी मौजूद रहीं। जिनमें बॉलीवुड अभिनेता दिलीप ताहिल और जूही चावला का नाम भी शामिल है।
8 जनवरी 2020