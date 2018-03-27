Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow, after ruckus.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
Only 3 parties- BJP, YSRCP & Jana Sena didn’t come here. We've been hoping each day that discussion on no-confidence motion will take place, almost all parties across the country endorse discussion on our issues in Parliament: AP CM at all party meet on special status issue— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों पर बीजेपी के आईटी हेड अमित मालवीय के ट्वीट से हंगामा हो गया।
27 मार्च 2018