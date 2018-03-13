We have included all important issues in list of business. We have also issued a 3-line Whip to all our MPs. We request all the parties to let the Parliament function and discuss constructively: Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister after BJP Parliamentary Board meeting pic.twitter.com/zNpktMaoHC— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
Woh democracy ko khatam karne ke liye kya-kya karna chaiye woh kadam utha rahe hain aur doosron ko paath padha rahe hain ki Congress discussion nahi chahti: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress pic.twitter.com/5PWokUDqac— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी ने नरेश अग्रवाल के जया बच्चन पर दिए बयान पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जया बच्चन ने अमिताभ बच्चन से शादी से पहले अपने जीवन में बहुत उपलब्धियां पायी हैं।
13 मार्च 2018