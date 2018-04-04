शहर चुनें

anansol violence : babul supriyo wanted resign from politics, pm modi stopped

जानिए क्यों इस्तीफा देना चाहते थे केन्द्रीय मंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 08:52 AM IST
anansol violence : babul supriyo wanted resign from politics, pm modi stopped
केंद्रीय मंत्री और आसनसोल से भाजपा सांसद बाबुल सुप्रियो ने कहा है कि अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र में हिंसा के बाद उन्होंने इस्तीफा देकर राजनीति से संन्यास लेने की पेशकश की थी लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उन्हें ऐसा करने से रोक दिया था। 
बाबुल सुप्रियो ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने उनसे अपनी लड़ाई जारी रखने के लिए कहा था। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में प्रेरणा एवं समर्थन देने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रति आभार भी जताया। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम ने उन्हें प्रेरणा दी, इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम 24/7/365 दिन देश के लिए काम करते हैं। 
 


बता दें कि पिछले हफ्ते पुलिस ने बाबुल सुप्रियो को आसनसोल जाने से रोक दिया था। उस दौरान पुलिस के साथ उनकी कहासुनी भी हुई थी। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

पीएम मोदी ने दिया स्मृति ईरानी को झटका, बदला ये बड़ा फैसला

केंद्र सरकार ने एक प्रेस नोट जारी करते हुए कहा कि अगर कोई पत्रकार फर्जी खबरों का प्रकाशन या प्रसारण करते हुए दोषी पाया जाएगा तो पत्रकार की मान्यता रद्द की जाएगी।

4 अप्रैल 2018

अटल पेंशन धारकों की संख्या पहुंची 1 करोड़ पास, आप ऐसे करें अप्लाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

4 अप्रैल 2018

SC/ST मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले को बदलने से किया इनकार, कहा ये

3 अप्रैल 2018

3 अप्रैल 2018

LIVE VIDEO: केदारनाथ में ऐसे क्रैश हुआ सेना का Mi-17 हेलीकॉप्टर

3 अप्रैल 2018

3 अप्रैल 2018

रॉयल एनफील्ड ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान, बुलेट की चाहत रखने वाले जरूर देखें

3 अप्रैल 2018

3 अप्रैल 2018

