परीक्षा के डर से भागने वाली छात्रा रेलवे की मदद से लौटी अपने घर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 03:58 PM IST
Anais Josemon from New Delhi who ran away from her home due to exam pressure
पीयूष गोयल
परीक्षा के डर से भागने वाली छात्रा रेलवे की मदद से शनिवार को अपने घर लौट आई है। छात्रा ऐना जोसॉन नई दिल्ली स्थित अपने घर से चली गई थी। छात्रा के लौटने के बाद परिवार में खुशी का माहौल है। केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने छात्रा को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा लिखित किताब एग्जम वारियर्स भेट की है। बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने यह किताब बोर्ड परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों के लिए लिखी है। ताकि बच्चों को मदद मिल सके। 




किताब में 10th और 12th के बोर्ड एग्जाम देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की परेशानियों पर फोकस किया गया है। पीएम ने इसमें बताया है कि नॉलेज हमेशा एग्जाम मार्क्स से ज्यादा अहम होती है। पीएम मोदी ने किताब को सीधे संवाद/बात करने के अंदाज में लिखा है। इसमें कई उदाहरण दिए गए हैं। साथ ही स्टूडेंट्स को योगा और फिजिकल एक्टिविटीज की जरूरत भी समझाई गई है। 208 पेज वाली किताब को पेंग्विन पब्लिशिंग हाउस ने छापा है। इसकी कीमत 100 रुपए रखी गई है।

बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने मन की बात प्रोग्राम में बोर्ड एग्जाम की तैयारी करने वाले बच्चों को दबाव न लेने की सलाह दी थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि बच्चे प्रेशर नहीं बल्कि प्लेजर से पढ़ें। उन्होंने सचिन तेंदुलकर और अब्दुल कलाम का उदाहरण देकर बच्चों को हमेशा डटे रहने की सलाह दी थी।

