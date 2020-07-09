शहर चुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता इन तीन शब्दों की वजह से हुई ट्रोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 10:50 PM IST
अमृता फणनवीस
अमृता फणनवीस - फोटो : Facebook

महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता फडणवीस अक्सर विवादों में फंसती रही हैं। पेशे से बैंकर और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अमृता ट्विटर पर भी काफी सक्रिय रहती हैं। लेकिन कभी-कभी उनकी सक्रियता उनपर ही भारी पड़ जाती है, जैसे बृहस्पतिवार को भी उनकी एक ट्वीट ने काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी और देखते-देखते अमृता ट्रोल होने लगीं। 
दरअसल अमृता ने एक प्रोग्राम में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए हिस्सा लिया और फिर उसकी तस्वीर ट्वीट कर दी। लेकिन एक तस्वीर में लोगों को कुछ ऐसा लिखा दिखा जिसके बाद लोग उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल करने लगे। तस्वीर में दिख रहे टेबल पर एक कागज में लिखा था 'फोटो लेते रहो', ये शायद उन्होंने अपने किसी स्टाफ या किसी सहयोगी के लिए लिखा हो।
अब उस वाक्य के पीछे का मकसद तो नहीं पता लेकिन अंदाजा यही लगाया गया कि इसके जरिए वो चाहती थीं कि उनके प्रोग्राम के दौरान की तस्वीरें खीचीं जाती रहें। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने फोटो की स्पेलिंग भी Photo की बजाय Foto लिखी, जिसको लेकर उनका मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में आइए देखते हैं, अमृता फडणवीस के उस ट्वीट पर आए कुछ मजेदार रिएक्शंस को।
amruta fadnavis social media trend viral news trending devendra fadnavis foto lete raho memes

