Home ›   India News ›   Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for covid 19 Admitted in Mumbai Nanavati Hospital read social media reaction

अमिताभ बच्चन हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, सोशल मीडिया पर दुआओं की बाढ़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 11:58 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for covid 19
Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for covid 19 - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
हिंदी सिनेमा के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं। शनिवार देर शाम उन्हें मुंबई के नानावती अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां हुए परीक्षण में वह कोविड 19 वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए। अमिताभ बच्चन ने खुद एक ट्वीट के जरिए इसकी पुष्टि की है।
अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अभिषेक बच्चन की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। अमिताभ बच्चन के संक्रमित होने की खबर आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पूरा देश उनके लिए दुआ कर रहा है। ट्विटर पर #AmitabhBachchan और #AbhishekBachchan टॉप ट्रेंड हो गया है।
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने ट्वीट करके कहा, 'प्रिय अमिताभ जी, मैं आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना में पूरे राष्ट्र में शामिल होता हूं! आखिरकार, आप इस देश में लाखों लोगों की मूर्ति हैं, एक प्रतिष्ठित सुपरस्टार! हम सभी आपकी अच्छी देखभाल करेंगे। एक शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं!'
 








अदनाम सामी ने कहा, आपके लिए अनंत दुआएं हैं। आप एक फाइटर हैं और यही आपकी पहचान है
 





पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, 'अमिताभ बच्चन जी की COVID पॉजिटिव परीक्षण की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। उनके लिए शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थना है @SrBachchan  कृपया जल्द अच्छे हो जाओ!










amitabh bachchan covid-19 coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमित
Amitabh Bachchan: अमिताभ बच्चन हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, मुंबई के नानावती अस्पताल में भर्ती

11 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस: 1.72 करोड़ लोगों पर हुई स्टडी- आखिर किन कारणों से हो रही है मौतें

11 जुलाई 2020

