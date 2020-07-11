अमिताभ बच्चन हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, सोशल मीडिया पर दुआओं की बाढ़

विज्ञापन

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery!



After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar!



We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Take care Amit ji.



Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Wishing speedy recovery to @juniorbachchan.. Stay strong brother you will defeat Corona... #AbhishekBachchan — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 11, 2020

Dear Amit Ji,You are a born fighter and can surely defeat this Chinese Virus also. Billion Indian’s heart are beating for your speedy recovery. Get well soon Sir👏🌺Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/4fiZCAJrQc — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 11, 2020

Concerned to hear that #AmitabhBachchan Ji has tested positive for #COVID19 & been hospitalised. Alongwith millions of others, I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for his speedy recovery. Such prayers worked miracles in an earlier hospitalisation for this icon, & will do so now too🙏 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 11, 2020

हिंदी सिनेमा के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं। शनिवार देर शाम उन्हें मुंबई के नानावती अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां हुए परीक्षण में वह कोविड 19 वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए। अमिताभ बच्चन ने खुद एक ट्वीट के जरिए इसकी पुष्टि की है।अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अभिषेक बच्चन की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। अमिताभ बच्चन के संक्रमित होने की खबर आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पूरा देश उनके लिए दुआ कर रहा है। ट्विटर पर #AmitabhBachchan और #AbhishekBachchan टॉप ट्रेंड हो गया है।स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने ट्वीट करके कहा, 'प्रिय अमिताभ जी, मैं आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना में पूरे राष्ट्र में शामिल होता हूं! आखिरकार, आप इस देश में लाखों लोगों की मूर्ति हैं, एक प्रतिष्ठित सुपरस्टार! हम सभी आपकी अच्छी देखभाल करेंगे। एक शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं!'अदनाम सामी ने कहा, आपके लिए अनंत दुआएं हैं। आप एक फाइटर हैं और यही आपकी पहचान है