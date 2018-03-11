शहर चुनें

अमिताभ बच्चन ने की ये बड़ी गलती, भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम से मांगी माफी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 08:12 PM IST
Amitabh bacchan Apologies from indian women cricket team
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम से माफी मांगी है। अमिताभ ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर भारत की महिला क्रिकेट टीम को बधाई देते हुए एक बड़ी गलती कर दी थी।
जिसपर उन्होंने माफी मांगते हुए एक ट्वीट किया 'माफी... पोस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बजाय दक्षिण अफ्रीका पढ़ा जाए।' 
 



जीत की बधाई देने में हुई बड़ी चूक का अहसास होने के तुरंत बाद अमिताभ ने माफी मांगी।

बता दें कि उन्होंने ट्विटर पर टीम इंडिया की जो तस्वीर साझा की थी, उसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, 'टी-20 और वन-डे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जीत दर्ज करने वाली टीम इंडिया को बहुत-बहुत शुभकमनाएं।' अमितभा भूल गए कि टीम इंडिया ने यह जीत ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ नहीं बल्कि द. अफ्रीका के खिलाफ हासिल की है।

गौरतलब है कि महिला टीम इंडिया फरवरी में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के दौरे पर गई थी। इस दौरे पर महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने 3 वनडे और 5 टी-20 मैच खेले थे। महिला टीम ने दोनों सीरीज में अफ्रीका टीम को मात दी थी। इसी की फोटो को अमिताभ बच्चन ने 11 मार्च को शेयर किया।

गौरतलब है कि भारत की महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को उसी के घर में वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज में हराया था। अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ टीम इंडिया 12 मार्च से तीन मैचों की एकदिवसीय सीरीज खेलेगी।

