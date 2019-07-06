शहर चुनें

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह तेलंगाना के दौरे पर, आदिवासी महिला के घर भोजन करेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 03:24 PM IST
अमित शाह हैदराबाद पहुंचे
अमित शाह हैदराबाद पहुंचे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह शनिवार को तेलंगाना के दौरे पर गए हैं। शाह आज पार्टी सदस्यता अभियान का उद्घाटन करने के लिए एक दिवसीय दौरे पर हैदराबाद पहुंचे। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक अमित शाह हैदराबाद पहुंच गए हैं। जहां से वे रंगारेड्डी जिले का दौरा करेंगे। यहां वे ममदीपल्ली गांव में एक आदिवासी महिला जतवती सोनी के घर पर भोजन करेंगे। 

भारतीय जनता पार्टी आज से फिर एक बार पार्टी के सदस्यों की संख्या में इजाफा करने के लिए सदस्यता अभियान की शुरुआत कर रही है। गृह मंत्री अमित शाह तेलंगाना में इस कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे। 

amit shah hyderabad telangana अमित शाह तेलंगाना
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

