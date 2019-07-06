गृह मंत्री अमित शाह तेलंगाना के दौरे पर, आदिवासी महिला के घर भोजन करेंगे

Telangana: Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad, he is to visit Rangareddy district, and will have a meal at the residence of a tribal woman Jatvathi Soni in Mamidipally village. pic.twitter.com/ZYFFIgyBA8— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने वकीलों की चालाकी पर कड़ी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। जस्टिस अरुण मिश्रा ने शुक्रवार को एक वकील को चालाकी करते हुए पकड़ा जिसके बाद उन्होंने सीनियर वकीलों को कोर्ट के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने पर कड़ी फटकार लगाई।
6 जुलाई 2019