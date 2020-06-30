शहर चुनें
'जम्मू-कश्मीर में इंटरनेट बंद' वाला अमित शाह का ट्वीट वायरल, गृह मंत्रालय ने बताया फर्जी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 10:39 AM IST
गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो)
गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के नाम पर एक ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि सरकार जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में फिक्स्ड लाइन ब्रॉडबैंड और इंटरनेट सेवाओं को बंद करने जा रही है। वहीं, अब गृह मंत्रालय ने इस पर स्पष्टीकरण दिया है और इसे फर्जी करार दिया है। 
गृह मंत्रालय ने ट्वीट कर कहा, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री के नाम पर जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में इंटरनेट कनेक्शन को बंद करने का दावा करने वाला एक ट्वीट वायरल किया जा रहा है। हमारी फैक्ट चेक टीम ने इसकी जांच की है। टीम ने बताया है कि यह ट्वीट फर्जी है। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री के ट्विटर हैंडल से ऐसा कोई ट्वीट नहीं किया गया है। 
 
 
