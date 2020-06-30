'जम्मू-कश्मीर में इंटरनेट बंद' वाला अमित शाह का ट्वीट वायरल, गृह मंत्रालय ने बताया फर्जी

Claim : A tweet is circulating in the name of Union Home Minister mentioning fixed line broadband and internet in J&K and Ladakh to be snapped.#FactCheck : This tweet is #fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister’s twitter handle.@PIBFactCheck @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/2OUlZqBqZK— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 30, 2020
