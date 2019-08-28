पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच बोले गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- यह थर्ड डिग्री का युग नहीं

HM Amit Shah at foundation day celebrations of Bureau of Police Research&Development, in Delhi: This isn't era of 3rd degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation. I told PM to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime&criminal mentality. pic.twitter.com/w0Km8nRVDj

Home Minister Amit Shah: Police University & Forensic Science University will be set up at the national level. There will be colleges affiliated to it in every state. Bureau of Police Research & Development has sent a draft regarding this, it'll be placed before the cabinet soon. pic.twitter.com/Z4gjI39Jnh