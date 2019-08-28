शहर चुनें

Amit Shah Says, need to use scientific methods for police investigation on foundation day of BPRD

पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच बोले गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- यह थर्ड डिग्री का युग नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 12:00 PM IST
ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट के स्थापना दिवस समारोह में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट के स्थापना दिवस समारोह में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट के स्थापना दिवस समारोह में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि यह थर्ड डिग्री का युग नहीं है, हमें जांच के लिए वैज्ञानिक तरीकों का उपयोग करने की आवश्यकता है। 
उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने अपराध और आपराधिक मानसिकता के तरीकों का अध्ययन करने के लिए राष्ट्रीय मोडस ऑपरेंडी ब्यूरो के बारे में सोचने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से अपील की है।
 
गृहमंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पुलिस विश्वविद्यालय और फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना की जाएगी। हर राज्य में इससे जुड़े कॉलेज होंगे। ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ने इस बारे में एक मसौदा भेजा है, इसे जल्द ही कैबिनेट के समक्ष रखा जाएगा।


कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अब अनुच्छेद 370 पर संविधान पीठ में सुनवाई, येचुरी को श्रीनगर जाने की सशर्त इजाजत

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 समाप्त करने के खिलाफ और इससे संबंधित दाखिल तमाम याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट बुधवार को सुनवाई कर रहा है।

28 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर आरोप
India News

लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा लापता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिकाकर्ता ने कहा- एक और उन्नाव मामला नहीं चाहिए

28 अगस्त 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री जीतेंद्र सिंह
India News

दोबारा बनाया जाए भारत का नक्शा, गिलगित-बालटिस्तान को दिखाओ भारत का हिस्सा: केंद्रीय मंत्री

28 अगस्त 2019

निकोलेय कुदाशेव
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर रूस की दो टूक, UNSC में भी कहा- कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मुद्दा

28 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रमा की तीसरी कक्षा में पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, सात सितंबर को चांद पर उतरेगा विक्रम लैंडर

28 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश के 50 फीसदी पुलिसकर्मियों को लगता है कि मुसलमान आपराधिक मानसिकता के होते हैं: रिपोर्ट

28 अगस्त 2019

मेहदी हसन
India News

भारत का सेक्स स्कैंडल जिसने हिला दी थी दुनिया

27 अगस्त 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
India News

केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन मंत्री निशंक का दावा, भारतीय इंजीनियरों ने बनाया था राम सेतु

28 अगस्त 2019

Indian Railway will tell whether your ticket is confirmed or waiting, information on your mobile
India News

अब न करें वेटिंग टिकट की चिंता, रेल मंत्रालय देने जा रहा यात्रियों को ये सुविधा

28 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लिए प्रधानमंत्री आज कर सकते हैं बड़े पैकेज का एलान

28 अगस्त 2019

BWF विश्व खिताब जीतने पर भारतीय शटलर पीवी सिंधु ने खुशी का किया ऐसे इजहार

25 अगस्त को स्विट्जरलैंड में बीडब्ल्यूएफ बैडमिंटन वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप-2019 के फाइनल में जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को मात देकर पीवी सिंधु ने इतिहास रच डाला। सिंधु ने अपनी इस बड़ी जीत पर कैसे खुशी का इजहार किया। जानने के लिए देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

28 अगस्त 2019

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन 1:46

हेल्थ केयर कंपनी जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन पर 41 अरब रुपये जुर्माना, नशीली दवा ओपिऑयड के इस्तेमाल का है मामला

28 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर 1:55

जम्मू-कश्मीर को मोदी सरकार दे सकती है स्पेशल पैकेज, राज्य के लोगों के लिए नौकरियों का भी ऐलान संभव

28 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:14

पाक ने फिर दी गीदड़भभकी, मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन ने कहा- भारत के लिए एयरस्पेस बंद करने पर विचार

27 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु 1:34

कमाई के मामले में विराट कोहली से बस एक कदम दूर हैं पीवी सिंधु, जानिए कितना कमाती हैं सिंधु

27 अगस्त 2019

