पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच बोले गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- यह थर्ड डिग्री का युग नहीं

HM Amit Shah at foundation day celebrations of Bureau of Police Research&Development, in Delhi: This isn't era of 3rd degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation. I told PM to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime&criminal mentality. pic.twitter.com/w0Km8nRVDj— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019
Home Minister Amit Shah: Police University & Forensic Science University will be set up at the national level. There will be colleges affiliated to it in every state. Bureau of Police Research & Development has sent a draft regarding this, it'll be placed before the cabinet soon. pic.twitter.com/Z4gjI39Jnh— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 समाप्त करने के खिलाफ और इससे संबंधित दाखिल तमाम याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट बुधवार को सुनवाई कर रहा है।
28 अगस्त 2019