अमित शाह बोले- त्रिपुरा में हालात बदतर हुए, CPI-M ने हमारे कार्यकर्ता को मारकर पेड़ से लटकाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अगरतला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:00 AM IST
Amit Shah Said In Tripura we will make BJP Government in state
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने त्रिपुरा में आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि राज्य में कानून-व्यवस्‍था की स्थिति बेहद खराब हो चुकी है। साथ ही उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाईं और विपक्ष पर निशाना साधा। आपको बता दें कि त्रिपुरा में 60 सीटों के लिए 18 फरवरी को चुनाव होने हैं, जिसके लिए बीजेपी और कांग्रेस जोर-शोर से मेहनत कर रही हैं।
 
माणिक सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि त्रिपुरा में अब बीजेपी की सरकार बनेगी। हम हर घर में रोजगार और शुद्ध पानी देंगे, राज्य में सातवें वेतन आयोग की सिफारिशें लागू करेंगे और त्रिपुरा के लोगों के लिए स्मार्टफोन योजना लाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि त्रिपुरा के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने 950 करोड़ रुपये अलग से दिए हैं। बेटियों के लिए ग्रेजुएशन तक फ्री शिक्षा की व्यवस्था की है। वहीं आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के विवादित बयान पर शाह ने टिप्पणी करने से साफ इनकार कर दिया। शाह ने कहा कि मुझे नहीं पता कि भागवत ने क्या कहा।

शाह ने कहा कि हमारे एक बूथ कार्यकर्ता का अपहरण कर लिया गया और दो दिन बाद तक उसका सुराग नहीं मिला। जब हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं ने डीजीपी पर दबाव बनाया तब हमें पता लगा कि सीपीआईएम कैडर द्वारा उसकी हत्या कर दी गई है और उसे पेड़ पर लटका दिया गया है। यहां की अथॉरिटी मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के दबाव में काम कर रही है।  
amit shah bjp tripura

