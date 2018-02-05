अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Pakistan is most responsible for terrorism in the world

अमर उजाला पोल: दुनिया में आतंकवाद के लिए पाकिस्तान सबसे ज्यादा जिम्मेदार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:14 PM IST
Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Pakistan is most responsible for terrorism in the world
amar ujala poll
रविवार (4 फरवरी) को आतंकवाद को पनाह देने के आरोपों में घिरे पाकिस्तान के विरोध में हजारों लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए। इस्लामाबाद में पश्तून समुदाय के लोगों ने आजादी के नारे लगाते हुए पाक पर आरोप लगाया था कि उनके मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन पाकिस्तान आर्मी की ओर से लगातार हो रहा है। 

उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि पाकिस्तान की सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की ओर से आतंकवाद को पनाह दी जा रही है। पाकिस्तान सरकार पश्तून समुदाय पर हिंसा को बढ़ावा दे रही है। उन्होंने यह भी आरोप लगाया था कि पाकिस्तान के आदिवासी क्षेत्रों (संघीय प्रशासित आदिवासी क्षेत्र) और अफगानिस्तान में आतंकवादियों की मदद की जा रही है। अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के बॉर्डर के पास रहने वाला समुदाय लगातार आतंकी गतिविधियों का सामना कर रहा है। 


इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'दुनिया में आतंकवाद के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जिम्मेदार कौन है?'

RELATED

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 3,951 वोट मिले। इनमें 85.83 फीसदी (3,391 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि पाकिस्तान दुनिया में आतंकवाद के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जिम्मेदार है, जबकि 5.9 फीसदी (233 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि तालिबान दुनिया में आतंकवाद के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जिम्मेदार है। वहीं 8.28 फीसदी (327 वोट) पाठकों ने इस मुद्दे पर किसी को भी आतंकवाद के लिए दोषी नहीं माना है। 
amar ujala poll online poll terrorism pakistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

The Rock movie Skyscraper trailer released
Hollywood

द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर रिलीज, रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला एक्शन, देखिए VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar holds first screening of Padman for school children
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने स्कूली बच्चों के बीच की 'पैडमैन' की पहली स्क्रीनिंग, गुजरात सीएम का किया शुक्रिया

5 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

5 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma is back again on Television without Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कॉमेडी शो में फिर धमाकेदार होगी कपिल शर्मा की एंट्री, नए चेहरों को देंगे मौका

5 फरवरी 2018

five movie of which in love story against family
Bollywood

काश! इन 5 फिल्मस्टार्स जैसी होती अंकित की किस्मत, जो दिलवाले बनकर दुल्हनिया को ले उड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

Fans wish Virat Kohli Shaadi Mubarak on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

बीच मैच में WIFE अनुष्का का पोस्टर लहराते हुए फैंस ने विराट को दी शादी की बधाई ,वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat to finally be screened in jodhpur rajasthan for just 4 people
Bollywood

विवाद के बीच अाखिरकार आज राजस्थान में दिखाई जाएगी पद्मावत, देखेंगे सिर्फ 4 लोग

5 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff made Sanjay Leela Bhansali run away from the set of film parinda
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार के गाली देने पर सेट से भाग गए थे संजय लीला भंसाली, अब वायरल हो रहा वी‌डियो

5 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan has a valid question about abram
Bollywood

टैब में कुछ ऐसा देख रखे थे अबराम, शाहरुख हैरान और ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी तस्वीर

5 फरवरी 2018

Urmila Matondkar shared birthday picture with cake
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे कश्मीरी से शादी कर फरजाना खान बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, पति ने यादगार बना दिया बर्थडे

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Nirav Modi charged by CBI after cheating with punjab national bank 
India News

CBI की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 280 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी में नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

सीबीआई ने 2017 में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) के साथ 280.70 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की धोखाधड़ी के मामले में अरबपति हीरा व्यापारी नीरव मोदी, उनके भाई, पत्नी और कारोबारी भागीदार के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

5 फरवरी 2018

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested 3 peoples for hiding gold under their seat
India News

विमान की सीट के नीचे मिला साढ़े चार करोड़ रुपए का सोना, तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2018

Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Modi government in rajya sabha budget session
India News

राज्यसभा में सपा नेता का शाह पर तंज, पूछा- पकौड़े बेचने वाले से कौन करेगा शादी?

5 फरवरी 2018

Boeing ready to deal with Modi government to sell F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets for Indian Navy 
India News

नौसेना में शामिल हो सकता है ये 'खास' फाइटर जेट, मोदी सरकार से मेगा डील को तैयार बोइंग

5 फरवरी 2018

wife of rahat told about kasganj violence
India News

कासगंज ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: 'मेरे पति का गुनाह मुसलमान होना है'

5 फरवरी 2018

Do not convert court to fish market supreme court says hearing on judge Loya Death Case
India News

जज लोया मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान बोला SC- अदालत को मछली बाजार न बनाया जाए

5 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy Said, Prepare For Fight And do four pieces of Pakistan
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- युद्ध की तैयारी करो और पाकिस्तान के चार टुकड़े कर दो

5 फरवरी 2018

Top points of Amit Shah speech at rajyasabha
India News

'पकौड़ा' वार पर अमित शाह का पलटवार, सवा घंटे के भाषण में विपक्ष पर किये ये 7 कटाक्ष

5 फरवरी 2018

Mughal Gardens will remain open for the public from February 6
India News

कल से आम जनता के लिए खुलेगा मुगल गार्डन, देखने को मिलेंगे 135 किस्म के गुलाब 

5 फरवरी 2018

Hindus are more wifes than Muslim owaisi in karnataka
India News

इस सर्वे के आधार पर रैली मेें बोले ओवैसी- हमसे ज्यादा बीवियां हिंदुओं की  

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान की हरकत से जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में उबाल

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाकिस्तान की तरफ से राजौरी सीजफायर उल्लंघन का मामला विधानसभा में गूंजा।

5 फरवरी 2018

Yuddh ki taiyari karo aur Pakistan ke 4 tukde karo’: Subramanian Swamy 2:37

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए भारतीय सेना तैयार

5 फरवरी 2018

CONGRESS LEADER DIVYA SPANDANA RAMYA INSULTED PM MODI ON TWEETER 3:06

ये है पीएम मोदी से ट्विटर पर सीधा पंगा लेने वाली रम्या की राम कहानी

5 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Students sell pakodas ahead of PM’s Bengaluru visit 3:08

VIDEO: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के दौरे के विरोध में छात्रों ने यहां बेचे पकौड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

HONOR KILLING CASES OF INDIA 3:01

ये हैं वो ऑनर किलिंग के मामले जिन्हें सुनकर आपकी रूह कांप उठेगी

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Amar ujala Poll: Team India also needs a mentor like former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: टीम इंडिया को भी राहुल द्रविड़ जैसे मेंटर की जरूरत 

4 फरवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: Modicare will not provide good health to the citizens of the country
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: 'मोदीकेयर' से नागरिकों को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सेवा और सुविधा नहीं मिलेगी

3 फरवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: Modi Government Budget will not benefit indian people 
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: पाठकों की राय, बजट 2018 से जनता को नहीं होगा फायदा

2 फरवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: jobs People will not get income tax relief from the modi government budget 2018
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: बजट में नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सरकार से नहीं मिली टैक्स में राहत

1 फरवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha activities may cause BJP to lose elections
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: लोगों की राय, यशवंत और शत्रुघ्न की गतिविधियों से BJP को हो सकता है नुकसान 

31 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think In view of upcoming elections this year Budget 2018 will be populist
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: जनता की राय, लोकलुभावन हो सकता है आगामी बजट

30 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.