अमर उजाला पोल: सेल्फी क्लिक करना अब बीमारी का रूप लेता जा रहा है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 07:39 PM IST
सेल्फी के चक्कर में बहुत से लोग कुछ भी करने को तैयार हो जाते हैं फिर चाहे इसके लिए उन्हें अपनी जान ही क्यों ना गंवानी पड़े। ऐसा ही एक वाकया हैदराबाद में हुआ है जहां सेल्फी के चक्कर में एक शख्स मरते-मरते बचा है।

हैदराबाद के वारंगल में रहने वाला शिवा रेलवे ट्रेक पर खड़ा होकर तेज रफ्तार से आ रही ट्रेन की तरफ इशारा करते हुए सेल्फी वीडियो बना रहा था। इसी दौरान ट्रेन से उसे टक्कर मार दी और वीडियो के अंत में लोग उसकी मदद के लिए आते हुए सुनाई दे रहे हैं।

यह वीडियो काफी विचलित करने वाला है जिसे कि सोशल मीडिया पर खूब शेयर किया जा रहा है।

इस विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट.कॉम ने पोल कराया और पाठकों से सवाल पूछा कि 'क्या सेल्फी क्लिक करना अब बीमारी का रूप लेता जा रहा है?' सवाल के जवाब में पाठकों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

कुल 4077 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। 89.77 फीसदी (3660 वोट) ने माना कि यह अब बीमारी का रूप ले रहा है। जबकि 6.75 फीसदी पाठकों (275 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि सेल्फी लेना बीमारी का रूप नहीं ले रहा। वहीं 3.48 फीसदी (142 वोट) ने कह नहीं सकते विकल्प को चुना।
 
