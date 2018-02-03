अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Amar Ujala Poll: Modicare will not provide good health to the citizens of the country

अमर उजाला पोल: 'मोदीकेयर' से नागरिकों को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सेवा और सुविधा नहीं मिलेगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 08:03 PM IST
Amar Ujala Poll: Modicare will not provide good health to the citizens of the country
दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी हेल्थ केयर स्कीम मानी जा रही केंद्र सरकार की राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य संरक्षण योजना (आयुष्मान भारत) जिसके तहत गरीब और कमजोर परिवारों को हर साल पांच लाख रुपये का बीमा मिलेगा जल्द ही लॉन्च होगी।

इसमें देश की करीब 1.30 अरब आबादी में करीब 40 प्रतिशत के लिए बड़े स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा योजना का ऐलान किया गया है। इस योजना को दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी सरकारी योजना बताया जा रहा है।  

गुरुवार को लोकसभा में वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 का बजट पेश करते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि यह योजना आम आदमी के स्वास्थ्य सुधार के लिए बड़ी राहत देने वाली है। 

इस विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट.कॉम ने पोल कराया और पाठकों से सवाल पूछा कि 'क्या मोदी केयर योजना से देश के नागरिकों को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य और सुविधा मिलने लगेगी?' सवाल के जवाब में पाठकों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

कुल 4799 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। 48.22 फीसदी (2314 वोट) ने माना कि मोदी केयर से नागरिकों को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सेवा और सुविधा मिलेगी। जबकि 51.78 फीसदी पाठकों (2485 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि इससे नागरिकों को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सेवा और सुविधा नहीं मिलेगी।
