India News

अमर उजाला पोल: अमेरिका में आए आर्थिक संकट का असर भारत पर भी पड़ेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 07:58 PM IST
Amar Ujala Poll: Federal government shutdown damage in Us will imapct India
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को रविवार के दिन एक साल पूरा हो गया। इसके ठीक एक दिन पहले अमेरिका में एक गंभीर आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो गया। यहां ट्रंप के राष्ट्रपति बनने की पहली वर्षगांठ पर अमेरिका में शटडाउन की नौबत आ गई, क्योंकि सरकारी खर्चों को लेकर अहम आर्थिक विधेयक पर ट्रंप प्रशासन संसद की मंजूरी नहीं मिल सकी है।

राजनीतिक खतरे के बीच विपक्षी डेमोक्रेट सांसदों ने उल्लेखनीय एकजुटता दिखाते हुए संघीय सरकार के संचालन संबंधी खर्च के उपायों पर रोक लगा दी है।

यह शटडाउन राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप और न्यूयॉर्क के डेमोक्रेट सीनेटर चक शूमर के बीच व्हाइट हाउस में अंतिम मिनट पर होने वाली बातचीत के बाद आया। अमेरिकी सीनेट के फैसले से ट्रंप प्रशासन को गहरा धक्का लगा है, क्योंकि अब देश में सरकारी कामकाज ठप हो जाएंगे और कई विभागों में कामकाज रुक जाएगा। साथ ही लाखों कर्मचारियों को बिना वेतन के घर बैठना पड़ेगा। इस पूरे घटनाक्रम का भारत समेत विश्व के अन्य देशों पर भी प्रभाव पड़ने के आसार हैं। 

इस विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट.कॉम ने पोल कराया और पाठकों से सवाल पूछा कि 'क्या अमेरिका में आए आर्थिक संकट का असर भारत पर भी पड़ेगा?' सवाल के जवाब में पाठकों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

कुल 3110 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। 64.53 फीसदी (2007 वोट) ने माना कि इसका असर भारत पर पड़ेगा। जबकि 35.47 फीसदी पाठकों (1103 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि आर्थिक संकट का असर भारत पर नहीं पड़ेगा।
