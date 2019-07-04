शहर चुनें

All India Radio veteran newsreader Barun Haldar passes away

आकाशवाणी के पूर्व समाचार वाचक बरुन हलदर का निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 07:54 PM IST
बरुन हलदर
बरुन हलदर - फोटो : Pragativadi
आकाशवाणी के पूर्व समाचार वाचक बरुन हलदर का तीन जुलाई को कोलकाता में निधन हो गया। वे 88 वर्ष के थे। हलदर आकाशवाणी दिल्ली में अंग्रेजी भाषा के समाचार वाचक थे और इस पद पर नियुक्त होने से पहले आकाशवाणी कोलकाता में पश्चिमी संगीत के प्रस्तुतकर्ता भी रह चुके थे। उनके परिजनों का कहना है कि पिछले कुछ समय से उनकी तबीयत खराब थी।
बरुन हलदर के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने शोक व्यक्त किया है। राष्ट्रपति ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि बरुन हलदर के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुखी हूं। उनकी आवाज रेडियो के गोल्डन एज के दिनों में सुनी जाती थी। आकाशवाणी में उनकी आवाज से लोग प्रभावित थे। मेरी संवेदना हलधर के परिवार के साथ है।

हलदर 1990 में आकाशवाणी से प्रमुख समाचार वाचक पद से सेवानिवृत हुए थे। उनका अंतिम संस्कार कनाडा में रहने वाली उनकी बेटी के वापस आने पर किया जाएगा।










 

barun haldar all india radio news reader newscaster akashvani president of india ram nath kovind
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

