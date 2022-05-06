शहर चुनें

तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बोले: देश में सभी आतंकी घटनाओं का स्रोत विदेश से जुड़ा हुआ; पीएफआई को बताया खतरनाक संगठन

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Fri, 06 May 2022 03:52 PM IST

राज्यपाल ने कहा कि राजनीतिक संसाधन के रूप में हिंसा का उपयोग आतंकवाद का कार्य है। इसे लेकर कोई भ्रम नहीं होना चाहिए। 
तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल आरएन रवि
तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल आरएन रवि - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल आरएन रवि ने कहा कि देश में आतंकी घटनाओं का स्रोत कहीं न कहीं विदेश से जुड़ा हुआ है। 'द लर्किंग हाइड्रा: साउथ एशियाज टेरर ट्रैवेल' पुस्तक के विमोचन के अवसर पर राज्यपाल आरएन रवि ने कहा कि आतंकवाद के जो सभी कृत्य हमारे देश में हुए हैं, वे विदेशी स्रोतों से प्रेरित और उकसावे पर किए गए। कई देशों ने भारत के साथ ये खेल खेला है।  

उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीतिक संसाधन के रूप में हिंसा का उपयोग आतंकवाद का कार्य है। इसे लेकर कोई भ्रम नहीं होना चाहिए, चाहे वह माओवादी हो, चाहे कश्मीर में हो या पूर्वोत्तर में। इस देश में कोई भी संस्था जो राजनीतिक संसाधन के रूप में हिंसा का उपयोग करती है, वह आतंकवाद का कृत्य है। 


पीएफआई को बताया खतरनाक संगठन
राज्यपाल ने कहा, पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया एक बहुत ही खतरनाक संगठन है। अनिवार्य रूप से इसका उद्देश्य इस देश को भीतर से अस्थिर करना है। यहां ऐसे राजनीतिक दल हैं जो अपने राजनीतिक निहित स्वार्थ के लिए उनका समर्थन कर रहे हैं। यह एक ऐसा खतरा है जिससे हमें बहुत सावधान रहने के की आवश्यकता है। 


 

