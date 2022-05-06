तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बोले: देश में सभी आतंकी घटनाओं का स्रोत विदेश से जुड़ा हुआ; पीएफआई को बताया खतरनाक संगठन

तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल आरएन रवि ने कहा कि देश में आतंकी घटनाओं का स्रोत कहीं न कहीं विदेश से जुड़ा हुआ है। 'द लर्किंग हाइड्रा: साउथ एशियाज टेरर ट्रैवेल' पुस्तक के विमोचन के अवसर पर राज्यपाल आरएन रवि ने कहा कि आतंकवाद के जो सभी कृत्य हमारे देश में हुए हैं, वे विदेशी स्रोतों से प्रेरित और उकसावे पर किए गए। कई देशों ने भारत के साथ ये खेल खेला है।

#WATCH | TN Gov says, "Popular Front of India is a very dangerous org...essentially its aim is to destabilise this country from within...There are political parties that are supporting them for their own political vested interest. It's a threat we need to be very careful about.." pic.twitter.com/QvKPFgvfBl