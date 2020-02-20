एयरसेल मैक्सिस: चिदंबरम-कार्ति के खिलाफ जांच के लिए सीबीआई, ईडी को मिला समय

Aircel Maxis case: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) & Enforcement Directorate (ED) have sought time due to the pendency of Letters rogatory (formal request from a court to a foreign court for some judicial assistance) in several countries. Court adjourns matter for 4th May.— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020
