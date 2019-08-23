अदालत ने चिदंबरम और कार्ति की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर फैसला तीन सितंबर तक रखा सुरक्षित

Aircel Maxis case: Special Court reserved the order on anticipatory bail plea of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram till September 3, also extended their interim protection till then. pic.twitter.com/LkNj29vxlW— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस मामले की जांच कर रहीं दोनों जांच एजेंसियों सीबीआई और ईडी का अभी तक यही आरोप रहा है कि पूर्व वित्तमंत्री पी. चिदंबरम ने जांच में कभी सहयोग नहीं किया और हर सवाल का गोलमोल जवाब दिया। वहीं अब चिदंबरम 26 अगस्त तक सीबीआई रिमांड पर हैं।
23 अगस्त 2019