अदालत ने चिदंबरम और कार्ति की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर फैसला तीन सितंबर तक रखा सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 03:24 PM IST
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामले में विशेष अदालत ने पी चिदंबरम और कार्ति चिदंबरम की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर अपने फैसले को तीन सितंबर तक सुरक्षित रखा है। तब तक के लिए अदालत ने इनकी अंतरिम सुरक्षा भी बढ़ा दी है। 
इससे पहले, अदालत ने सीबीआई, ईडी की याचिकाओं पर एयरसेल-मैक्सिस मामले की सुनवाई मंगलवार तक स्थगित करने से इनकार कर दिया। याचिकाओं में यह कहते हुए स्थगन मांगा गया था कि आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला उच्चतम न्यायालय में लंबित है।
 
aircel maxis case aircel maxis p chidambaram karti chidambaram court reserved order on aircel maxis case court reserved order of p chidambaram special court anticipatory bail एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामले पी चिदंबरम कार्ति चिदंबरम आईएनएक्स मीडिया
