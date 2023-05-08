Indian Air Force: भारत के लिए बन रहे एयरबस C295 ने भरी पहली उड़ान, भारतीय वायुसेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारत के लिए बन रहे एयरबस C295 विमान ने पहली उड़ान भरी है। एयरबस डिफेंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट कर इसकी जानकारी साझा की है। एयरबस ने ट्वीट में लिखा कि भारत के लिए बने एयरबस सी295 ने सफलतापूर्वक अपनी पहली उड़ान भरी। इसके साथ ही भारत को इन इस विमान की डिलीवरी इस साल के अंत तक होने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।
#WATCH | "The first C295 for India successfully completed its maiden flight! This significant milestone further clears the way for delivery before the end of the year," tweets Airbus Defence
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed