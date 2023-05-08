Indian Air Force: भारत के लिए बन रहे एयरबस C295 ने भरी पहली उड़ान, भारतीय वायुसेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत

भारत के लिए बन रहे एयरबस C295 विमान ने पहली उड़ान भरी है। एयरबस डिफेंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट कर इसकी जानकारी साझा की है। एयरबस ने ट्वीट में लिखा कि भारत के लिए बने एयरबस सी295 ने सफलतापूर्वक अपनी पहली उड़ान भरी। इसके साथ ही भारत को इन इस विमान की डिलीवरी इस साल के अंत तक होने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।

#WATCH | "The first C295 for India successfully completed its maiden flight! This significant milestone further clears the way for delivery before the end of the year," tweets Airbus Defence



(Video source: Airbus Defence's Twitter handle) स्पेन में भरी उड़ान

सी295 विमान ने अपनी पहली उड़ान स्पेन के सेविले में भरी। कंपनी ने कहा कि इससे 2023 की दूसरी छमाही में इन विमानों की भारत को सप्लाई हो सकेगी। मेक इन इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत गुजरात के वडोदरा में टाटा-एयरबस के संयुक्त उपक्रम का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इस उपक्रम में हर साल आठ सी295 विमानों का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

