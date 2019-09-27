शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Air Marshal B Suresh appointed as Western Air Commander of the Air Force

एयर मार्शल बी सुरेश बने पश्चिमी वायु सेना के कमांडर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 08:37 PM IST
एयर मार्शल बी सुरेश
एयर मार्शल बी सुरेश - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एयर मार्शल बी सुरेश को वायु सेना के पश्चिमी एयर कमांडर के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया। वह 31 अक्टूबर को कारगिल युद्ध के हीरो रहे एयर मार्शल रघुनाथ नांबियार की जगह लेंगे।
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

अगले 48 घंटे तक यूपी में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, 14 लोगों की मौत, 52 गांवों में खतरा

27 सितंबर 2019

चालान काटते ट्रैफिक कर्मी
Auto News

ट्रैफिक पुलिस को मानना होगा सरकार का ये फरमान, कागजात न होने पर नहीं काट सकेंगे चालान!

27 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
World

चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम की चांद पर हुई थी हार्ड लैंडिंग, नासा ने जारी की तस्वीरें

27 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

एक ही परिवार के 11 लोगों ने 23 बार आपस में रचाई शादी, वजह का हुआ खुलासा तो सन्न रह गए अधिकारी

27 सितंबर 2019

गूगल फाउंडर लैरी पेज और सर्गे ब्रिन
Education

गूगल की खोज करने वाला वो तीसरा इंसान, जिसे फाउंडर्स की सूची में नहीं मिला नाम

27 सितंबर 2019

कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट, मानसून ने पकड़ी तेजी, दो दिन और भिगोएंगे बादल, देखें तस्वीरें

27 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
air marshal b suresh indian air force western air commander indian defence ministry
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भाजपा प्रत्याशी युवराज सिंह
Kanpur

हमीरपुर उपचुनाव: भाजपा के युवराज सिंह के सिर सजा जीत का ताज, इतने वोटों से सपा को दी करारी मात

27 सितंबर 2019

लक्ष्मपति बालाजी
Cricket News

लक्ष्मीपति बालाजी: वह गेंदबाज जिसने अपनी मुस्कान से पाकिस्तान में गदर मचा दिया था

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

आखिरकार युवराज सिंह का फूटा गुस्सा, बताया किस तरह संन्यास के लिए किया गया था मजबूर

27 सितंबर 2019

देहरादून में बारिश
Dehradun

देहरादून में अतिवृष्टि से सड़कों पर आया सैलाब, कमर तक भरा पानी, घरों को नुकसान, तस्वीरें...

27 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

अगले 48 घंटे तक यूपी में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, 14 लोगों की मौत, 52 गांवों में खतरा

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
amitabh abchchan
Bollywood

बिग बी के KBC होस्ट करने के खिलाफ था पूरा परिवार, कहा था- 'मेरी हालत ऐसी थी कि...'

27 सितंबर 2019

HDFC launches Fuel Credit Card with IOCL users to get 50 litres petrol diesel free
Banking Beema

अब हर साल फ्री में मिलेगा 50 लीटर पेट्रोल-डीजल, फटाफट उठाएं लाभ

27 सितंबर 2019

सुंदर पिचई
Education

बीटेक तक जिनके पास अपना कंप्यूटर नहीं था, जानें वो कैसे बने गूगल के सीईओ

27 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद केस: छात्रा का एक और वीडियो वायरल, सिम को लेकर सामने आई असलियत, कई बड़े खुलासे

27 सितंबर 2019

गूगल फाउंडर लैरी पेज और सर्गे ब्रिन
Education

गूगल की खोज करने वाला वो तीसरा इंसान, जिसे फाउंडर्स की सूची में नहीं मिला नाम

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

pm modi unga 2019
India News

त्वरित टिप्पणीः पीएम मोदी ने 'जीव में शिव' से भारत की विश्व कल्याण की अवधारणा को किया मजबूत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के अपने सम्बोधन में बेहद साधे और संतुलित अंदाज में भारत की विकास यात्रा और युद्ध नहीं बुद्ध की बात करके विश्व की उन सभी शक्तियों को आइना दिखा दिया है।

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय नौसेना
India News

दुश्मन को मात देने के लिए तैयार INS खंडेरी, नौसेना की अत्याधुनिक पनडुब्बी चलती है बगैर आवाज किए

27 सितंबर 2019

मोटापा
India News

मोटापा के कारण घट रही संभोग की इच्छा, टूटने की कगार पर पहुंचे वैवाहिक संबंध

27 सितंबर 2019

संयुक्त सैन्य अभ्यास ‘मैत्री'
India News

मेघालयः भारतीय सेना और रॉयल थाईलैंड आर्मी ने संयुक्त सैन्य अभ्यास ‘मैत्री' में लिया भाग

27 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र में नाराज याचिकाकर्ता ने न्यायाधीश के चैंबर को किया सील

27 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में 75 फीसदी युवा 21 साल की उम्र से पहले ही कर लेते हैं शराब का सेवन: सर्वे

27 सितंबर 2019

सरदार सरोवर बांध (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरदार सरोवर बांध के पानी से डूब रहे 176 गांवों पर बोला सुप्रीम कोर्ट, 30 सितंबर तक फैसला ले कमेटी

27 सितंबर 2019

Jammu Kashmir Police
India News

कश्मीर घाटी में मोबाइल इंटरनेट पर लगी रोक से टूटा मुखबिर तंत्र, एजेंसियों को नहीं मिल पा रहे इनपुट

27 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा
India News

ममता-राहुल पर बरसे नड्डा, कहा-दीदी की सरकार का समय अब खत्म हो चुका

27 सितंबर 2019

जंगल(फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश भर में 12 लाख हेक्टेयर से अधिक वन क्षेत्र अवैध कब्जे में

27 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दुश्मन को मात देने के लिए तैयार INS खंडेरी, नौसेना की अत्याधुनिक पनडुब्बी चलती है बगैर आवाज किए

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और चीफ ऑफ नेवल स्टाफ की मौजूदगी में 28 सितंबर 2019 को आईएनएस पनडुब्बी खंडेरी नौसेना का हिस्सा बनेगी। गहरे समंदर में बगैर शोर करने की विशेषता रखने वाली ये अत्याधुनिक पनडुब्बी और क्या खासियत रखती है जानिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

27 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 2:44

यूएन एसेंबली में पीएम मोदी का संबोधन, कहा- हमें दुनिया को युद्ध नहीं बुद्ध दिये

27 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी

LIVE: यूएन महासभा का 74वां सत्र, पीएम मोदी दे रहे हैं भाषण

27 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:24

मूंछो वाली रानी के हुस्न का हर कोई था दीवाना, हर हाल में पाना चाहते थे साथ

27 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:13

सुंदर पिचाई की सैलरी कर देगी हैरान, एक दिन में कमा लेते हैं इतना

27 सितंबर 2019

Related

एनआरसी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

असम के 33 जिलों में 200 अतिरिक्त विदेशी नागरिक न्यायाधिकरण बनेंगे: सरकार

27 सितंबर 2019

मुकुल रॉय(फाइल फोटो)
India News

नारद स्टिंग मामला: सीबीआई के सामने पेश नहीं हुए भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय

27 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला : चिदंबरम की जमानत पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

27 सितंबर 2019

कोर्ट(सांकेतिक)
India News

देश के 389 जिलों में बनेंगी विशेष फास्ट ट्रैक पॉक्सो अदालतें

27 सितंबर 2019

भारत की सैन्य ताकत
India News

हवा, जमीन, पानी... सैन्य ताकत में भारत से कितना पीछे है पाकिस्तान

27 सितंबर 2019

China Type 075 amphibious assault ship
India News

'पानी-जमीन' दोनों पर चल सकता है चीन का यह खास युद्धपोत, समुद्र में लगा देगा ‘आग’

27 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited