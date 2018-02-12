अपना शहर चुनें

एयर इंडिया की महिला पायलट की सूझबूझ से बची 261 जिंदगियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 08:53 AM IST
Air India women pilot Anupama Kohli presence of mind saved 261 lives
7 फरवरी को विस्तारा एयरलाइंस और एयर इंडिया के विमान आपस में टकराने से केवल कुछ सेकेंड के फासले से बच गए थे। दोनों एयरलाइंस के एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोलर को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। दोनों प्लेन एक-दूसरे के 100 फीट तक करीब आ गए थे। दोनों कंट्रोलर के बीच सामंजस्य नहीं था जिसकी वजह से ऐसी स्थिति पैदा हो गई। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि एयर इंडिया की महिला पायलट कैप्टन अनुपमा कोहली की सूझबूझ की वजह से दोनों प्लेन में मौजूद 261 यात्रियों की जान बच पाई।

विस्तारा के प्लेन को भी घटना के समय को-पायलट (महिला) संभाल रही थीं जबकि उस समय प्लेन के पायलट टॉयलेट ब्रेक पर गए थे। 152 यात्रियों को लेकर विस्तारा का यूके-997 दिल्ली से पुणे जा रहा था। वहीं एयर इंडिया की एआई 631 विमान को मुंबई से भोपाल जाना था इसमें 109 यात्री मौजूद थे। विस्तारा को 29,000 फीट पर उड़ने का निर्देश दिया गया था जबकि वह 27,100 फीट पर उड़ रहा था। इस मामले की अभी जांच चल रही है।

इस उलझन के बीच 20 साल का अनुभव रखने वाली सीनियर कमांडर कैप्टन कोहली के पास एयर इंडिया की कमान थी। उन्होंने अपने करीब आते हुए विस्तारा एयरलाइन के प्लेन को देखा जो उनसे कुछ ही दूरी पर था। इसके अलावा उनके कॉकपिट में खतरे की घंटी बज गई। जिसके बाद उन्हें आभास हो गया कि विस्तारा उनकी उड़ान के लेवल पर उड़ रहा है। जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपने प्लेन की ऊंचाई बढ़ा दी और विस्तारा को निकलने का रास्ता दे दिया। एयर इंडिया ने कोहली की सूझबूझ की सराहना की है। हालांकि विस्तारा ने इस मामले पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की है।
