Air Force AN-32 aircraft missing from Jorhat of Assam

वायुसेना का एएन-32 विमान असम के जोरहाट से लापता, 8 क्रू मेंबर और 5 यात्री सवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 03:46 PM IST
वायुसेना विमान
वायुसेना विमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
वायुसेना का एएन-32 विमान असम के जोरहाट से लापता हो गया है। इसमें 8 क्रू मेंबर, 5 यात्री समेत कुल 13 लोग सवार थे। बता दें कि सुखोई 30 और सी 130 विमान इसे खोजने में जुटे हैं। विमान एयरबेस से उड़ान भरने के बाद अरुणाचल प्रदेश के मेंचुका एयर फील्ड के ऊपर से लापता हो गया। बताया गया है कि ग्राउंड सोर्स से उसका आखिरी संपर्क दोपहर करीब 1 बजे हुआ था।
