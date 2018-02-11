अपना शहर चुनें

मौलाना सलमान नदवी को AIMPLB से निकाला गया, अयोध्या विवाद को सुलझाने का दिया था फॉर्मूला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 03:20 PM IST
AIMPLB expels Maulana Salman Nadwi who suggested to shift babri mosque
सलमान नदवी, ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ वर्ड - फोटो : ANI
अयोध्या विवाद को कोर्ट से बाहर सुलझाने का फॉर्मूला देने वाले मौलाना सलमान नदवी को ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड से बाहर निकाल दिया गया है। नदवी ने अयोध्या विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए सुझाव दिया था कि मंदिर के लिए मस्जिद को शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है।उनके इस बयान से नाराज बोर्ड ने उन्हें बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक नदवी हैदराबाद में चल रही बोर्ड की मीटिंग में उन्हें बाहर करने का फैसला लिया गया।      

सलमान नदवी ने कोर्ट के बाहर इस विवाद को सुलझाने की पैरवी की थी। मुस्लिम समाज के प्रतिनिधि मंडल की तरफ से मौलाना नदवी श्री श्री रविशंकर से मिलने पहुंचे थे। वहां उन्होंने कहा था कि दोनों पक्ष साथ बैठकर फैसला करें।उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि मस्जिद को वहां से शिफ्ट करके वहां मंदिर बनाया जाना चाहिए।     

सलमान को बाहर निकाले जाने के खबर पर ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के सदस्य कासिम इलियास ने कहा कि बोर्ड अपने पुराने स्टैंड पर कायम है। मस्जिद न ही हटाई जाएगी और न ही शिफ्ट की जाएगी। सलमान नदवी बोर्ड के स्टैंड से अलग जा रहे थे इसलिए उन्हें बोर्ड से निकाला गया है। 

  

इस बयान के अलावा उनके बोर्ड के साथ रिश्ते भी खटास भरे हो गए थे। हैदराबाद में होने वाली बैठक से पहले उन्होंने कहा था कि बोर्ड पर कुछ लोगों का कब्जा हो चला है। इन लोगों को उन्होंने आरएसएस का एजेंट करार दिया था। 
