Home ›   India News ›   AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi performs a dance after his rally at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad

चुनावी रैली के बाद अचानक मस्ती के मूड में आए ओवैसी, जमकर किया डांस, देखिए वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 03:02 AM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : Twitter
महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करने के बाद एआईएमआईएम के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी अचानक से मस्ती के मूड में आ गए। ओवैसी ने गुरुवार को औरंगाबाद में पैठान गेट पर रैली के बाद डांस किया।
अब इस डांस का वीडियो भी सामने आया है जिसमें वह मंच की सीढ़ियों से उतरते हुए हाथ में फूलों का गजरा लिए अजीबो-गरीब तरीके से डांस करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी का मंच से डांस का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त वायरल हो रहा है। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी अक्सर अपने विवादित बयानों को लेकर चर्चा में बने रहते हैं। बता दें कि वे अक्सर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर निशाना साधते रहते हैं।
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

