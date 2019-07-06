अहमदाबाद: आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता अमित जेठवा हत्या मामले में सात लोग दोषी

Ahmedabad: CBI Court finds seven people guilty in RTI activist Amit Jethva murder case, including former BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki. Quantum of punishment to be pronounced on 11th July.— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019
6 जुलाई 2019