शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ahmedabad: CBI Court finds seven people guilty in RTI activist Amit Jethva murder case

अहमदाबाद: आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता अमित जेठवा हत्या मामले में सात लोग दोषी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 01:50 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : File Photo
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी (सीबीआई) की अदालत ने आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता अमित जेठवा की हत्या के मामले में सात लोगों को दोषी पाया है। इन लोगों में भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद दीनु बोघा सोलंकी का नाम भी शामिल है। इस मामले में 11 जुलाई को सजा सुनाई जाएगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

तीन बेटियों और पत्नी के 'कातिल' ने लिखा छह पन्नों का सुसाइड नोट, कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

6 जुलाई 2019

गाजियाबाद हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद सामूहिक हत्याकांड: पिता बाहर चिल्लाता रहा, बेटा परिवार का कत्ल करता रहा

6 जुलाई 2019

पति के साथ डॉ. रीना सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

डॉ. रीना के मौत की गुत्थी उलझी, पिता ने बेटी का मोबाइल गायब होने की शिकायत की

6 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महिला और नाबालिग ने तांत्रिक पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप, भीड़ ने पीट-पीटकर की हत्या

6 जुलाई 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

मुख्यमंत्री के पुतला दहन की सूचना पर छावनी में तब्दील हुई मस्जिद

6 जुलाई 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

आम बजट 2019: मिडिल क्लास खाली हाथ, गरीबों पर तोहफों की बहार, अमीरों की जेब पर शिकंजा 

5 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
ahmedabad cbi court guilty rti activist amit jethva murder case former bjp mp dinu bogha solanki punishment pronounced
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

nirmala sitharaman
Jalandhar

केंद्र सरकार के बजट से एनआरआई भी खुश, भारत आते ही मिलेगी आधार कार्ड की सुविधा

6 जुलाई 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट
Cricket News

खत्म हो गया इस पाकिस्तानी दिग्गज का करियर! आखिरी वर्ल्ड कप के आखिरी मैच में भी नहीं मिला मौका

6 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा ने विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर और जुगल ठाकोर को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया था
India News

भाजपा ने गुजरात की दोनों राज्यसभा सीटों पर हासिल की जीत

6 जुलाई 2019

Amartya sen
India News

अमर्त्य सेन बोले- बंगाली संस्कृति से नहीं जुड़ा ‘जय श्रीराम’, भाजपा ने पूछा सवाल

6 जुलाई 2019

केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

धरना-प्रदर्शन मामलाः केजरीवाल, सिसोदिया, भारती और बिड़लान पर आरोप तय

6 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
using hand sanitizer is harmful for health
Health & Fitness

इस्तेमाल करते हैं ज्यादा 'सेनिटाइजर' तो जान लें शरीर के किन अंगों पर पड़ रहा है बुरा प्रभाव

6 जुलाई 2019

Delhi high court
India News

विधवा बेटी नहीं है पेंशन लाभ की अधिकारी, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की बेटी की याचिका खारिज

6 जुलाई 2019

बनारसी साड़ियां
Varanasi

विश्व फलक पर चमकेगा काशी का शिल्प, जीआई उत्पादों के संरक्षण-संवर्धन पर चर्चा

6 जुलाई 2019

युवक ने लगाई फांसी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मायके से पत्नी साथ नहीं आई तो फांसी पर झूला युवक

6 जुलाई 2019

डीबी कूपर
Bizarre News

दुनिया के लिए आज भी रहस्य है ये इंसान, आसमान से ही हो गया था गायब

5 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

समुद्र के ऊपर भी खराब मौसम का असर, मदद के लिए ग्राउंड कंट्रोल से संपर्क नहीं कर पा रहे पायलट

खराब मौसम का असर अब विमानों पर भी पड़ रहा है। जो किसी खतरे से कम नहीं है। यहां बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर से उड़ने वाले विमानों को एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल (एटीएस) से संपर्क करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

6 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

डीआरटी ने नीरव मोदी को दिया ब्याज के साथ 7300 करोड़ रुपये बैंक में जमा करने का आदेश

6 जुलाई 2019

श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को श्रद्धांजलि देते भाजपा नेता
India News

पीएम मोदी सहित भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने दी श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को श्रद्धांजलि

6 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली में मानसून ने दी दस्तक
India News

मानसून की दिल्ली में दस्तक, इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश के आसार

6 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बुरहान वानी की बरसी पर घाटी को दहलाने की साजिश, सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बना सकते हैं आतंकी

6 जुलाई 2019

बजट 2019 में क्या सस्ता हुआ और क्या महंगा
India News

मोदी 2.0 का पहला बजट: क्या हुआ महंगा और क्या हुआ सस्ता

6 जुलाई 2019

एलओसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाक ने फिर किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, नियंत्रण रेखा पर गोलीबारी में दो भारतीय सैनिक घायल

6 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा-टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा-टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प, बाबुल सुप्रियो पर की विवादित टिप्पणी

6 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

इनकम टैक्स का 1947 से 2019 तक का सफर, 1955 में जनसंख्या बढ़ाने के लिए मिली थी छूट

6 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा ने विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर और जुगल ठाकोर को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया था
India News

भाजपा ने गुजरात की दोनों राज्यसभा सीटों पर हासिल की जीत

6 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

आंखों में जोश, हरियाणा का तूफान, ‘83’ में कपिल देव के जोश और जज्बे से लबरेज दिख रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह

रणवीर सिंह ने अपने जन्मदिन के मौके पर 1983 में हुए वर्ल्ड कप पर आधारित फिल्म '83' से अपना फर्स्ट लुक शेयर किया है। रणवीर सिंह इस लुक में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान कपिल देव की दिख रहे हैं। फिल्म में दीपिका रणवीर की पत्नी का रोल निभाएंगी।

6 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:22

विश्वकप से बाहर होकर भी हीरो बन गए पाकिस्तान के ये दो खिलाड़ी

6 जुलाई 2019

आम 1:05

आम के हैं शौकीन तो यहां आइए, चखने को मिलेंगे 500 तरह के आम

6 जुलाई 2019

शोेएब मलिक 1:23

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शोएब ने वन डे क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा, मैदान पर कुछ यूं मिला फेयरवेल

6 जुलाई 2019

क्रिकेट 1:46

World Cup 2019: रोहित शर्मा के निशाने पर आज रहेंगे ये तीन विश्व रिकॉर्ड

6 जुलाई 2019

Related

real estate
India News

घर खरीद पर टैक्स में 3.5 लाख की छूट से रियल स्टेट में आएगा उछाल, जानें क्या कहते हैं एक्सपर्ट

6 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव: गुजरात में कांग्रेस विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर और जाला ने की क्रॉस वोटिंग

5 जुलाई 2019

एमजे अकबर
India News

#MeToo: मानहानि मामले में कोर्ट में पेश हुए पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एमजे अकबर

6 जुलाई 2019

महिलाएं
India News

नारी तू नारायणी : देश के विकास की मशाल थामे साथ बढ़ेगी नारी शक्ति   

6 जुलाई 2019

Amartya sen
India News

अमर्त्य सेन बोले- बंगाली संस्कृति से नहीं जुड़ा ‘जय श्रीराम’, भाजपा ने पूछा सवाल

6 जुलाई 2019

नागेश्वर राव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पद से हटाए गए सीबीआई के अतिरिक्त निदेशक एम नागेश्वर राव, मिली नई जिम्मेदारी

5 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited