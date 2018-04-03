शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Ahead of vidhan sabha chunav BJP President Amit Shah addresses OBC convention in Karnataka

अमित शाह बोले- बीजेपी की सरकार से बदलेगा OBC का हाल, कांग्रेस ने सिर्फ वोट बैंक के लिए किया इस्तेमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 06:15 PM IST
Ahead of vidhan sabha chunav BJP President Amit Shah addresses OBC convention in Karnataka
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह कर्नाटक के दौरे पर हैं। अमित शाह कर्नाटक में ओबीसी कन्वेंशन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कर्नाटक में इस बार भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी।
अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के कन्वेंशन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पिछले 70 सालों में कांग्रेस ने गरीब और पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए कुछ नहीं किया है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस पार्टी पर हमला करते हुए कहा कि पार्टी ने अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग का उपयोग सिर्फ वोट बैंक और चुनाव के लिए किया है। उन्होंने गरीबों के विकास के लिए कुछ भी नहीं किया। 

शाह ने सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अब गरीबों का विकास भी होगा और उनकी स्थिति सुधरेगी भी। भारतीय जनता पार्टी उन गरीबों के विकास के लिए काम करेगी।
अमित शाह ने कर्नाटक की मौजूदा सिद्धारमैया सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि उनकी सरकार सिर्फ भ्रष्टाचार, गुंडागर्दी और हिंदुओं को मारने के लिए जानी जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सरकार इतिहास में सिर्फ अपने काले कारनामों के लिए ही जानी जाएगी। 
 
 
अमित शाह ने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार ओबीसी का ध्यान रखते हुए 116 योजनाएं बनाई है। ये बात अलग है कि  कर्नाटक में बीजेपी की सरकार नहीं होने के कारण अभी तक केंद्र सरकार की सारी योजनाएं आप तक नहीं पहुंच पाई हैं लेकिन अब जब कर्नाटक में बीजेपी की सरकार आएगी तो यहां के समुदाय भी केंद्र की योजनाओं का फायदा उठा पाएंगे।
 

 
karnataka vidhansabha chunav bjp amit shah obc karnataka assembly election

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

