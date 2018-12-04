शहर चुनें

LIVE : मिशेल से सीबीआई की पूछताछ जारी, दोपहर बाद पटियाला हाउस में पेशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 10:45 AM IST
AgustaWestland helicopter deal, ChristianMichel will produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court today

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलीकॉप्टर सौदे में कथित बिचौलिये क्रिश्चियन मिशेल जेम्स को संयुक्त अरब अमीरात से प्रत्यर्पित करके मंगलवार रात में 10.35 बजे दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लाया गया। 

जयपुर में पत्रकारों से बातचीत में भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कहा कि विपक्ष मिशेल को बचाना चाहता है। 
मिशेल को दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में विशेष न्यायाधीश अरविंद कुमार के सामने पेश किया जाएगा। 
 

 
एयरपोर्ट से सीधे उसे सीबीआई मुख्यालय लाया गया, जहां उससे पूछताछ की गई। मिशेल से सीबीआई की पूछताछ अभी भी जारी है। आज दोपहर के बाद उसे दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।
