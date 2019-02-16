शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   again terror attack in jammu kashmir after pulwama, death of army major in ied blast

जम्मू-कश्मीर में दूसरा आईडी ब्लास्ट, आर्मी के मेजर शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 05:30 PM IST
Blast
Blast
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर के राजौरी सेक्टर में एक आईडी धमाके की खबर है। इस धमाके में सेना के एक मेजर शहीद हो गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 
खबरों के मुताबिक नौशेरा के लाम इलाके में यह विस्फोट हुआ है। पुलवामा हमले के दो दिन बाद यह दूसरा धमाका है। इससे पहले पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी को फिदायीन हमले में सीआरपीएफ के 40 से ज्यादा जवान शहीद हो चुके हैं। 

Recommended

pulwama terror attack
India News

इंदिरा गांधी जैसी इच्छाशक्ति हो तो फौज दे सकती है आतंकवाद का माकूल जवाब

15 फरवरी 2019

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar game ends soon
India News

अब भारत का मिशन मसूद अजहर, एनएसए डोभाल ने संभाला मोर्चा, पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी

16 फरवरी 2019

Relationship

ब्रेकअप के बाद ये 5 काम तो जरूर करती हैं लड़कियां, लड़के भी जान लें

16 फरवरी 2019
Relationship

ब्रेकअप के बाद ये 5 काम तो जरूर करती हैं लड़कियां, लड़के भी जान लें

16 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Nude Cleaning
Bizarre News

बिना कपड़ों के करनी होगी घर की साफ-सफाई, कंपनी दे रही एक घंटे के 4100 रुपये

15 फरवरी 2019

उन्नाव का लाल शहीद
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमलाः शहर रो रहा है....दर्द भी है और गर्व भी है, मां ने कहा- शहादत का बदला चाहिए

16 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

जवानों की शहादत को विराट का सलाम, उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

16 फरवरी 2019

विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
pulwama
virat kohli
Cricket News

जवानों की शहादत को विराट का सलाम, उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

16 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
pulwama terror attacks pulwama terror attack crpf convoy martyred soldiers mourns last rites tribute crpf personnel anger mortal remains पुलवामा आतंकी हमला सीआरपीएफ काफिला श्रद्धांजलि गुस्सा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय वायुसने का लड़ाकू विमान
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: सटीक हवाई हमलों से पाकिस्तान को जवाब दे सकता है भारत

लोग चाहते हैं कि पाकिस्तान को अपना रवैया बदलने पर मजबूर करने के लिए सरकार को सीमापार सीमित हमले करने के विकल्प पर गंभीरतापूर्वक ध्यान देना चाहिए।

16 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रणब मुखर्जी
India News

क्या संसद में बढ़ेगी सीटों की संख्या, प्रणब मुखर्जी ने की बढ़ोतरी की वकालत

16 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

110 करोड़ रुपये की मूर्तियां 1971 में हुई थीं चोरी, अब दर्ज हुआ मामला

16 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने आईईडी धमाका किया था
India News

सुरक्षाबलों के लिए नया खतरा बन रहे हैं आतंकियों के कार बम

16 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव का 'महासंग्राम'
India News

लोकसभा का 'महासंग्राम' | बाराबंकी में मिलों की बदहाली पर क्या बोले नेताजी?

16 फरवरी 2019

यवतमाल में पीएम मोदी
India News

धुले में बोले पीएम मोदी, परिवारों की आंखों में जो आंसू हैं, उनका पूरा जवाब दिया जाएगा

16 फरवरी 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट हिना जायसवाल
India News

भारतीय वायु सेना को मिली पहली महिला फ्लाइट इंजीनियर 

16 फरवरी 2019

Madras high court
India News

यौन शोषण के खिलाफ बड़ा कदम, जज ने सभी सरकारी दफ्तरों और अफसरों के चैंबर में कैमरे लगाने का आदेश दिया

16 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama terror attack: States announces  Compensation For Families Of CRPF Jawans
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: शहीद जवानों के परिवार के लिए राज्य सरकारों ने की मदद की घोषणा

16 फरवरी 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सूचना आयुक्तों के खाली पदों को 6 महीने के भीतर भरा जाए: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

16 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पुलवामा हमले में शहादत के बाद भड़का देशभर में गुस्सा, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नालासोपारा में रोकी रेल

पुलवामा हमले में जवानों की शहादत के बाद देश भर में पाकिस्तान और आतंकियों के खिलाफ गुस्सा है। मुंबई में नालासोपारा स्टेशन पर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाकर विरोध जताया और रेल रोक दी।

16 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा शहीद 2:36

देश के वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि, ना भूलेंगे, ना माफ करेंगे

16 फरवरी 2019

एनआईए 0:47

पुलवामा में घटना स्थल पर पहुंची NIA की टीम, जुटाए सबूत

16 फरवरी 2019

INDIA NEWS

उद्घघाटन के 24 घंटे के भीतर ही वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस हुई खराब, कोच से निकलने लगा धुंआ

16 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा अटैक 1:47

पुलवामा के शहीदों के बलिदान को नहीं भूलेगा देश

16 फरवरी 2019

Related

Robert Vadra
India News

मनी लांड्रिंग केसः अदालत ने रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की अंतरिम जमानत 2 मार्च तक बढ़ाई

16 फरवरी 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
India News

वाड्रा ने लगाया जानबूझकर निशाना बनाने का आरोप, फेसबुक पर छलका दर्द

16 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama terror attack: Aadhaar card and personal items helped identify the bodies of 40 CRPF martyrs
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: आधार कार्ड, घड़ी और वालेट से हुई जवानों की पहचान

16 फरवरी 2019

झांसी में पाकिस्तान को मोदी की ललकार
India News

झांसी से पीएम मोदी की ललकार, सेना को पूरी छूट, तय करें समय और स्थान

15 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, के पलानीस्वामी
India News

तमिलनाडु: भाजपा और एआईएडीएमके में हुई डील, सीटों के बंटवारे पर बनी बात

16 फरवरी 2019

Ajay Bisaria
India News

अभी और सख्त फैसलों की तैयारी, भारत ने पाकिस्तान से अपने उच्चायुक्त को बुलाया

15 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.