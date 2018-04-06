शहर चुनें

रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक होने की खबर के बाद अब गृह मंत्रालय की साइट हुई ठप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 06:59 PM IST
Home Ministry
Home Ministry
रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक होने की खबर के बाद अब गृह मंत्रालय की साइट भी स्लो हो गई है। रक्षा मंत्रालय की साइट पर चीनी हैकर्स के हाथ होने का खतरा बताया जा रहा था तो इसके कुछ ही देर बाद गृह मंत्रालय की साइट पर भी खतरे के बादल मंडराने लगे हैं। रक्षा मंत्रालय की तरह ही गृह मंत्रालय पर भी चीनी हैकर्स का हाथ होने की संभावना है, ये बात सरकार की तरफ से खारिज कर दी गई है लेकिन ऐसे में जब अभी कुछ समय पहले ही रक्षा मंत्रालय की साइट ठप हुई तो इसे भी उसी से जोड़कर देखा जाने लगा।
 
गृह मंत्रालय की साइट पूरी तरह हैक तो नहीं हुई है लेकिन धीमी पड़ गई है। अगर आप इंटरनेट पर गृह मंत्रालय की साइट खोलने का प्रयास करेंगे तो आपको पेज खुलने में देरी की समस्या आएगी। इंटरनेट की बेहतर स्पीड के बावजूद भी आप इस साइट को जल्दी सर्फ नहीं कर पाएंगे। 

बता दें कि रक्षा मंत्रालय की हैक हुई साइट जैसी खबर पर एरर के साथ चीनी भाषा का एक प्रतीक दिखाई दे रहा है। तो ऐसे में नजर रखने की जरूरत है कि कहीं गृह मंत्रालय की साइट पर भी ये समस्या देखने को ना मिले।      

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

