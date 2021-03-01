शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   After false promise of marriage, Supreme Court asks a Maharashtra government employee either marry or be arrest within 4 weeks

महाराष्ट्र सरकार के कर्मचारी पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- शादी करो नहीं तो होगी गिरफ्तारी

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:00 PM IST
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को शादी का झांसा देकर एक महिला से दुष्कर्म करने के आरोपी के खिलाफ बड़ा फैसला सुनाया है। इसके तहत कोर्ट ने आरोपी को चार सप्ताह के भीतर शादी करने को कहा है नहीं तो गिरफ्तारी के लिए तैयार रहने को कहा है। आरोपी महाराष्ट्र सरकार का कर्मचारी बताया जा रहा है।
