Aero India-2023: अगले माह बेंगलुरु में होगा एयरो इंडिया शो, रक्षा मंत्रालय को उम्मीद- पुराने कीर्तिमान तोड़ेगा

मंत्रालय ने कहा कि यह एयरो इंडिया शो का 14 वां शो है। उम्मीद है कि यह नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करेगा। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में मित्र देशों के प्रतिनिधि व सहभागी शामिल होंगे। एयर शो में वैश्विक स्तर की रक्षा कंपनियां अपने रक्षा उपकरणों का प्रदर्शन करती हैं।
We're now organising the 14th edition of Aero India-2023 from 13th to 17th February in Bengaluru. Aero India-2023 would, hopefully, surpass the benchmark set in the previous edition with a larger presence of exhibitors and representatives of our friendly countries: Defence Min pic.twitter.com/FEuGut7DeO— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023
