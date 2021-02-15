अधीर रंजन का ममता पर हमला, बोले- मुस्लिम से वोट मांगने से पहले माफी मांगे दीदी

Mamata Banerjee should seek forgiveness from people of Bengal for allowing BJP to come to State. Before asking for votes from Muslims of Bengal, CM should accept that it's due to her mistake that BJP got opportunity to strengthen itself in State: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress pic.twitter.com/Y5TQ5D88w4— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021
