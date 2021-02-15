शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says, Mamata Banerjee should seek forgiveness from muslim for allowing BJP to come to State

अधीर रंजन का ममता पर हमला, बोले- मुस्लिम से वोट मांगने से पहले माफी मांगे दीदी

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:29 PM IST
विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी
कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने सोमवार को एक बार फिर ममता बनर्जी पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि दीदी को बंगाल की जनता और मुस्लिम से माफी मांगनी चाहिए, क्योंकि उन्हीं की वजह से राज्य में भारतीय जनता पार्टी तेजी से पैर पसार रही है। वहीं इससे पहले रविवार को उन्होंने कहा था कि तृणमूल अकेले भाजपा का सामना नहीं कर सकती है। 
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national adhir ranjan chowdhury tmc bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रविचंद्रन अश्विन
Cricket News

चेन्नई में अश्विन ने रचा इतिहास, पांच विकेट और फिर शतकीय पारी, लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

15 फरवरी 2021

Renault Kiger
Automobiles

रेनो काइगर : भारत की सबसे सस्ती सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी कार हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और बड़ी बातें

15 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
पेट्रोल डीजल की कीमत आज
Business Diary

पेट्रोल-डीजल से बढ़ी आम आदमी की परेशानी, जानिए सात दिनों से क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं दाम

15 फरवरी 2021

रविचंद्रन अश्विन
Cricket News

अश्विन ने कैलिस जैसे दिग्गजों को पछाड़ा, एक पारी में पांच विकेट और शतक के साथ किया कमाल

15 फरवरी 2021

FasTag
Auto News

FASTag: लोकल हैं तो भी अपने ही शहर में गाड़ी पर लगाना होगा फास्टैग, जानें कौन होगा छूट का हकदार, यहां पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

15 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
बेन कटिंग और एरिन हॉलैंड
Cricket News

IPL की हसीन एंकर से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर की शादी, जगजाहिर था दोनों का रिश्ता

15 फरवरी 2021

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

VIDEO: अंपायर मेनन ने दी चेतावनी तो उलझे कप्तान विराट कोहली, जानें पूरा मामला

15 फरवरी 2021

पीसी मोहन-दिशा रवि-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका बोलीं- 21 साल की निहत्थी लड़की से डरी सरकार, भाजपा ने कहा- कसाब भी तो 21 का था

15 फरवरी 2021

लेबर कोड
Personal Finance

अप्रैल से बदल सकते हैं आपकी सैलरी से जुड़े ये नियम, जानिए आपको फायदा होगा या नुकसान

15 फरवरी 2021

जलवायु कार्यकर्ता दिशा रवि
Delhi

कौन है 22 साल की दिशा रवि जो टूलकिट मामले में हुई गिरफ्तार, केजरीवाल से लेकर प्रियंका तक उठा रहे सवाल

15 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X