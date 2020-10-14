शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   actor rajinikanth moves madras hc against tax demand of more than 6 lac for his marriage hall

मद्रास हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे रजनीकांत, 6.5 लाख रुपये के टैक्स के खिलाफ दायर की याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 10:49 AM IST
रजनीकांत ने मद्रास हाईकोर्ट में दायर की याचिका
रजनीकांत ने मद्रास हाईकोर्ट में दायर की याचिका - फोटो : ANI

दिग्गज अभिनेता रजनीकांत ने मद्रास हाईकोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर की है। रजनीकांत ने ग्रेटर चेन्नई कॉर्पोरेशन की ओर से साढ़े छह लाख रुपये के टैक्स की मांग के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की है। अभिनेता का कहना है कि 24 मार्च के बाद से उन्होंने अपने मैरिज हॉल का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया है।
रजनीकांत का कहना है कि जब राजस्व ही नहीं बना तो टैक्स किस आधारपर लिया जा रहा है। बता दें कि रजनीकांत की राघवेंद्र कल्याण मंडपम प्रॉपर्टी को लेकर ग्रेटर चेन्नई कॉरपोरेशन ने साढ़े छह लाख रुपये के टैक्स की मांग की थी, जिस पर रजनीकांत ने मद्रास हाईकोर्ट का रुख अपनाया है।
