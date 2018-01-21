Download App
कर्नाटक: हेगड़े ने दलितों को दी 'गाली', प्रकाश राज बोले- BJP करे कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:23 PM IST
actor prakash raj targets bjp leader Anant Kumar Hegde on his comments on dalits
prakash raj
संविधान पर टिपण्णी देने और फिर दलितों के लिए विवादित बयान देने वाले अंनत कुमार हेगड़े का विरोध लगातार जारी है। मोदी सरकार का अक्सर विरोध करने वाले एक्टर प्रकाश राज ने अनंत कुमार हेगड़े के बयानों पर नाराजगी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि हेगड़े ने दलितों को कुत्ता कहा है, जो उनके संविधान पर बयान का विरोध कर रहे थे। क्या बीजेपी ने शीर्ष नेता उनके इस रवैये के लिए उन पर कार्रवाई करेंगे?

दरअसल, कर्नाटक के संविधान पर टिप्पणी करने के मामले में शनिवार (20 जनवरी) को केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार हेगड़े की कार को रोकने का प्रयास किया गया है। राज्य के दलित समूह ने बलारी में केंद्रीय मंत्री का काफिला रोकने का प्रयास कर अपना विरोध जताया है।
 



गौरतलब है कि दिसंबर महीने में कौशल विकास एवं उद्यमिता मंत्री ने कर्नाटक में एक सभा में कहा था वह संविधान का सम्मान करते हैं, लेकिन आने वाले दिनों में इसमें बदलाव करना पड़ेगा। 49 वर्षीय हेगड़े ने आगे कहा था कि एक नया चलन शुरू हो गया है, जिसमें लोग खुद को धर्मनिरपेक्ष बताने की कोशिश करते हैं।

उन्होंने दृढ़तापूर्वक कहा कि उन्हें खुशी होती यदि लोग खुद को गर्व से कहते कि वह मुस्लिम हैं या ईसाई हैं या लिंगायत, ब्राह्मण या हिंदू हैं। उनके इस बयान के बाद कांग्रेस पार्टी और कई दलित समूहों ने इस पर कड़ा ऐतराज जताया था। कर्नाटक में कुछ ही महीने बाद विधानसभा का चुनाव होना है। जिसको लेकर सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस और विपक्षी दलों के बीच में तीखी बयानबाजी का दौर शुरू हो चुका है। 
