राहुल गांधी ने जेटली को कहा जीनियस, जीडीपी को बताया ग्रॉस डिवाइसिव पॉलिटिक्स

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 04:20 PM IST
According to Rahul Gandhi, FinMin Jaitley is a genius and PM Modi Gross Divisive Politics
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने एक बार फिर मौजूदा एनडीए सरकार को घेरा है। जीएसटी को गब्बर सिंह टैक्स और मेक इन इं‌डिया को फेक इन इंडिया कहने के बाद अब उन्होंने जीडीपी का नया फुल फॉर्म बताया है। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में जीडीपी को ग्रॉस डिवाइसिव पॉलिटिक्स यानी विभाजन करने वाली राजनीति कहा है।

उन्होंने वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली को जीनियस बताया और कहा कि उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ कई ऐसे फैसले लिए, जिनका दुष्परिणाम देश पर पड़ रहा है। गौरतलब है कि राहुल लगातार केंद्र सरकार के फैसलों और नीतियों की आलोचना करते रहे हैं। उन्होंने नोटबंदी को भी अतार्किक और मनमानी फैसला कहा था। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी और जेटली के फैसलों का बुरा असर देश के वि‌कास पर पड़ रहा है।



 
