Home ›   India News ›   Accident in Gujarat: Seven people killed in collission between a truck and a car in Patdi Surendranagar

गुजरात: पाटडी में कार और ट्रक के बीच भीषण टक्कर, सात लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गांधीनगर Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 11:38 AM IST
पाटडी में कार और ट्रक के बीच भीषण टक्कर
पाटडी में कार और ट्रक के बीच भीषण टक्कर - फोटो : ANI

गुजरात के पाटडी में एक कार और ट्रक के बीच भीषण टक्कर हो गई है। इस घटना में सात लोगों की मौत हो गई है। सुरेंद्रनगर जिले के डिप्टी एसपी एचपी दोशी ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
