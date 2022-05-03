ईद पर दीदी की हुंकार : 'अच्छे दिन आएंगे...हम डरे नहीं, लड़ना जानते हैं,' कोलकाता के रेड रोड पर किया संबोधित 

टीएमसी प्रमुख व पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने ईदुल-फितर के मौके पर मंगलवार को कोलकाता के रेड रोड पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा, 'अच्छे दिन आएंगे, हम डरे नहीं हैं, लड़ना जानते हैं।'

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of #EidUlFitr