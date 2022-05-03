ईद पर दीदी की हुंकार : 'अच्छे दिन आएंगे...हम डरे नहीं, लड़ना जानते हैं,' कोलकाता के रेड रोड पर किया संबोधित 

टीएमसी प्रमुख व पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने ईदुल-फितर के मौके पर मंगलवार को कोलकाता के रेड रोड पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा, 'अच्छे दिन आएंगे, हम डरे नहीं हैं, लड़ना जानते हैं।'
#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of #EidUlFitr
"Good days will come...we are not scared, we know how to fight," says Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/t09QLyOGZG— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.