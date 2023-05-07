Manipur: आईएएस विनीत जोशी की मणिपुर कैडर में हुई वापसी, हिंसा के बीच राज्य सरकार ने की थी अपील

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
अपॉइंटमेंट कमेटी ऑफ द कैबिनेट (ACC) ने आईएएस विनीत जोशी को वापस मणिपुर कैडर में भेजने का आदेश जारी कर दिया है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि मणिपुर सरकार की अपील पर यह फैसला किया गया है। आईएएस विनीत जोशी फिलहाल केंद्रीय प्रतिनियुक्ति पर शिक्षा मंत्रालय में उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के अतिरिक्त सचिव का पद संभाल रहे थे। बता दें कि मणिपुर इन दिनों हिंसा की आग में जल रहा है, यही वजह है कि मणिपुर सरकार अपने कैडर के अधिकारियों को वापस बुला रही है।
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the repatriation of Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education to his parent cadre on the request of the Government of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/rfR1E7YlO4— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023
