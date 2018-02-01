अपना शहर चुनें

बजट 2018: इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर 5.97 लाख करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगी केंद्र सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:08 PM IST
अरुण जेटली - फोटो : PTI
सरकार वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के विकास पर 5.97 लाख करोड़ रुपये खर्च करेगी। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को विकास का चालक बताते हुए कहा कि मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष के मुकाबले इस क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए एक लाख करोड़ अधिक आवंटित किया गया है।

बजट भाषण में वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने कहा कि आधारभूत सुविधाएं हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था के विकास का चालक हैं। हमारे देश के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद में बढ़ोतरी करने के लिए सड़कों, एयरपोट्र्स, रेलवे, बंदरगाहों और अंतर्देशीय जलमार्गों के नेटवर्क से देश को जोडऩे व एकीकृत करने और अपने नागरिकों को अच्छी सेवाएं देने के लिए 50 लाख करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के अनुमानित भारी-भरकम निवेश की जरूरत होगी।

विकास में सहयोग नौकरियों का सृजन करने के लिए सरकार ने साल 2018-19 के लिए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर बजट में बढ़ोतरी के साथ ही अतिरिक्त बजट व्यय के लिए साल 2017-18 के 4.94 लाख करोड़ की तुलना में 4.97 लाख करोड़ रुपये का आवंटन किया है। वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री व्यक्तिगत रूप से नियमित तौर पर  इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर क्षेत्र की परियोजनाओं के लक्ष्य और उपलब्धियों की समीक्षा करते हैं।
