आधार मामला: SC में सुनवाई के दौरान सिब्बल ने PM मोदी को घेरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:14 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आधार की अनिवार्यता को लेकर संविधान पीठ के समक्ष चल रही सुनवाई के दौरान पश्चिम बंगाल की ममता बनर्जी सरकार ने अपनी दलील का आधार पीएम मोदी के दावोस में दिए भाषण को बनाया। ममता सरकार की ओर से पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा, 'दावोस में पीएम ने कहा था कि जो डाटा को नियंत्रित करेगा वहीं दुनिया को भी नियंत्रित कर सकेगा।' 

ममता सरकार की ओर से वरिष्ठ वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने संविधान पीठ के समक्ष यह दलील रखी। सिब्बल के मुताबिक, पीएम ने कहा कि जो डाटा को नियंत्रित करेगा वो सबसे ताकतवर होगा और वही दुनिया को आकार देगा। 

पीएम के बयान के अनुसार, भारत में भी जो डाटा नियंत्रित करेगा वही देश को भी कंट्रोल करेगा। इससे सरकार वो करेगी जो पहले कभी नहीं किया गया। पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के वकील ने कहा कि आधार से जुड़ा यह केस आजादी के बाद से सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने लाया गया सबसे अहम मामला है। मसला यह नहीं है कि सरकार का कितना पैसा बचेगा। बल्कि, मामला ये है कि क्या नागरिकों के मूलभूत अधिकार छिन जाएंगे।
