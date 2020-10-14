मुंबई: जानलेवा स्टंट का वीडियो बनाने वाले तीन लड़कों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

मुंबई से सटे कांदिवली में एक बहुमंजिला इमारत की खिड़की पर जानलेवा स्टंट करने वाले लड़के का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ है। जो वीडियो सामने आया है, उसमें खिड़की के छज्जे पर लड़का उल्टा खड़ा नजर आ रहा है और उसका एक अन्य दोस्त मोबाइल फोन से इसका वीडियो बना रहा है। स्टंट पूरा करने के बाद लड़का ऊपर आता है और खिड़की पर रखा एनर्जी ड्रिंक पीता है।

A video has surfaced on social media wherein a boy can be seen performing stunts atop a high rise building. 3 boys involved in making of the video identified; case registered under relevant sections of IPC: Inspector R Adane, Mumbai Police. (Pic 1 - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/oUOVy1h8UW