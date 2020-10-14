शहर चुनें
A video viral on social media wherein a boy can be seen performing stunts Mumbai Police registered case

मुंबई: जानलेवा स्टंट का वीडियो बनाने वाले तीन लड़कों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 11:56 PM IST
Boy performing stunts
Boy performing stunts - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

मुंबई से सटे कांदिवली में एक बहुमंजिला इमारत की खिड़की पर जानलेवा स्टंट करने वाले लड़के का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ है। जो वीडियो सामने आया है, उसमें खिड़की के छज्जे पर लड़का उल्टा खड़ा नजर आ रहा है और उसका एक अन्य दोस्त मोबाइल फोन से इसका वीडियो बना रहा है। स्टंट पूरा करने के बाद लड़का ऊपर आता है और खिड़की पर रखा एनर्जी ड्रिंक पीता है।

मुंबई पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर आर अदने ने कहा कि 'सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें एक लड़के को एक ऊंची इमारत के ऊपर स्टंट करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। वीडियो बनाने में शामिल तीन लड़कों की पहचान हुई है। आईपीसी की संबंधित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।'
 

 
 
स्टंट ग्रुप के सदस्य हैं ये लड़के
पुलिस के मुताबिक, ये लड़के एक स्टंट ग्रुप के सदस्य हैं। ये ऐसे खतरनाक वीडियो बनाकर हिट्स के लिए इन्हें यूट्यूब, इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक पर पोस्ट करते हैं। मुंबई पुलिस ने इन्हें तलाशने के लिए कांदिवली के आसपास के पुलिस स्टेशनों में वीडियो भेज दिया है।
india news national mumbai police video viral seen performing stunts

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

