मुंबई: जानलेवा स्टंट का वीडियो बनाने वाले तीन लड़कों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

मुंबई से सटे कांदिवली में एक बहुमंजिला इमारत की खिड़की पर जानलेवा स्टंट करने वाले लड़के का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ है। जो वीडियो सामने आया है, उसमें खिड़की के छज्जे पर लड़का उल्टा खड़ा नजर आ रहा है और उसका एक अन्य दोस्त मोबाइल फोन से इसका वीडियो बना रहा है। स्टंट पूरा करने के बाद लड़का ऊपर आता है और खिड़की पर रखा एनर्जी ड्रिंक पीता है।
A video has surfaced on social media wherein a boy can be seen performing stunts atop a high rise building. 3 boys involved in making of the video identified; case registered under relevant sections of IPC: Inspector R Adane, Mumbai Police. (Pic 1 - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/oUOVy1h8UW— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.