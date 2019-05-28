शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   A two member NIA team has gone to Colombo, Sri Lanka in connection with two ISIS related cases

आईएसआईएस से संबंधित दो मामलों के संबंध में कोलंबो गई एनआईए की टीम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 09:42 PM IST
एनआईए (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
एनआईए (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) का एक दो सदस्यीय दल श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो गई है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एनआईए की टीम आईएसआईएस से संबंधित दो मामलों के संबंध में कोलंबो गई है जिनकी जांच संस्था कर रही है। 
इससे पहले एनआईए ने आईएसआईएस मॉड्यूल से जुड़े एक मामले में 20 अप्रैल को हैदराबाद के तीन स्थानों और महाराष्ट्र में वर्धा में छापे मारे थे और चार संदिग्धों को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में ले लिया था। वहीं, एनआईए ने आईएसआईएस से प्रेरित समूह के खिलाफ जांच के सिलसिले में इसी दिन दिल्ली से एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया था।

national investigation agency nia isis colombo isis connection
