नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती मनाने के लिए उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी का गठन, पीएम मोदी होंगे अध्यक्ष

A high level committee, headed by PM Narendra Modi, has been constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. High level committee will decide on activities for a one-year long commemoration, beginning 23rd January 2021: Ministry of Culture— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021
