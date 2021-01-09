शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Neta ji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti PM Narendra Modi heades a high level committee to constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती मनाने के लिए उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी का गठन, पीएम मोदी होंगे अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 01:38 PM IST
नेता जी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जयंती पर बनाई जाएगी उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी, पीएम मोदी करेंगे अध्यक्षता
नेता जी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जयंती पर बनाई जाएगी उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी, पीएम मोदी करेंगे अध्यक्षता - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में एक उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती मनाने के लिए इस कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। यह उच्च स्तरीय समिति 23 जनवरी 2021 से शुरू होने वाली एक साल की लंबी स्मृति के लिए तैयार की गई गतिविधियों का फैसला करेगी। संस्कृति मंत्रालय ने इस बात की जानकारी दी।
india news national prime minister of india narendra modi netaji subhash chandra bose netaji subhash chandra bose birthday high level committee

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

