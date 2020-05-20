शहर चुनें


स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के चिकित्सा शिक्षा प्रभाग में मिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 May 2020 03:25 PM IST
दिल्ली के निर्माण भवन स्थित स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के चिकित्सा शिक्षा प्रभाग में स्वास्थ्य सेवा महानिदेशालय में एक व्यक्ति कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के एक अधिकारी ने इस संबंध में जानकारी दी है। 
अधिकारी ने बताया कि संपूर्ण क्षेत्र को कीटाणुमुक्त बनाने के लिए प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। साथ ही कांटैक्ट ट्रैसिंग का काम भी किया जाएगा। 
 
