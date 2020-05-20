स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के चिकित्सा शिक्षा प्रभाग में मिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामला

A #COVID19 positive case found in Directorate General of Health Services in medical education division at Union Health Ministry,Nirman Bhawan. Proper protocol for sanitisation of entire area will take place, contact tracing initiated: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare officials— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
